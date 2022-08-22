The 10 best Roblox roleplaying games, ranked

The Roblox platform allows developers to build the game of their dreams with plenty of tools to create their own world. While many Roblox games focus on either fighting or allowing players to raise different pets and animals, there are also plenty of RPGs for players to dive into. Here are our choices for the best Roblox roleplaying games to pick up.

What are the best Roblox RPGs?

These games offer players the chance to do roleplaying on the Roblox platform, but that doesn’t mean they are from a single genre. Many of these games focus on building your own home in an existing town populated by other players or taking care of pets as part of a larger story. Bring your imagination to these games, and they’ll unlock a new set of worlds to explore.

10) Legend RPG 2

Image via Roblox

This game allows players to explore an extensive open world with plenty of enemies to fight and NPCs to interact. Legend RPG 2 borrows from numerous anime and manga properties like One Piece, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and Fire Force. There is no shortage of things to do and worlds to conquer as you make your way through the game. The game has several years’ worth of content to play through, including multiple dungeons and gear sets to collect.

9) Vesteria

Image via Roblox

Not every Roblox RPG has a high level of polish like Vesteria. It is one of the slickest, most well-designed, and most fun games on the platform. There are ample monsters, items, and quests to keep you coming back for hours and hours. The game keeps expanding and growing as new updates are released. While you’ll have to spend real money to unlock many of the options and modes in the game, Vesteria is easily worth every penny.

8) Fantastic Frontier

Image via Roblox

This game focuses less on combat and much more on exploration. You’ll set out to find new islands and collect items from each to grow in strength. You’ll spend a fair amount of time fighting, but that feels less necessary than many of the other aspects of the game. Fantastic Frontier is perfect for people who want a Roblox roleplaying game but don’t want to spend all their time grinding for levels.

7) Sundown Island

Image via Roblox

In Sundown Island, you take control of a wolf in a world without humans. There are, however, lots of monsters to fight and a world to explore. A big part of the appeal of Sundown Island is simply customizing your wolf and exploring the environment. There are points in this game where it feels almost relaxing as you progress from one marker to the next, but there is always a bit of danger hiding around the corner if you’re not careful.

6) Your Bizarre Adventure

Image via Roblox

The amount of polish on display with Your Bizarre Adventure puts many games on the Roblox platform to shame. The game has fantastic visuals and sound, but the fun comes from the well-designed RPG mechanics. The game features a unique story that borrows from many popular anime, including dialogue trees, to help make the story their own. The combat is tight and fast-paced, with lots of different abilities to learn and master.

5) Brookhaven RP

Image via Roblox

Brookhaven RP is a game that forgoes the combat typically found in roleplaying games and allows players to focus instead on building their dream home alongside other players from around the world. There is a lot of choice in how you approach the game, potentially staying in your home and only interacting with your friends or going out to explore the wider world and finding new people to socialize with.

4) Swordburst 2

Image via Roblox

This game features a world of increasingly dangerous foes for you to battle, each one locked behind a boss fight that you need to clear to access them. As you might have guessed from the name, Swordburst 2 focuses heavily on melee combat, giving players a sword and sending them on their way. This game greatly benefits from having a group of friends alongside you, as many of the fights can become chaotic and almost impossible to beat on your own.

3) World//Zero

Image via Roblox

World//Zero is easily one of the most immersive RPGs on the Roblox platforms. The world is gigantic and continues to grow with each new update, and the character customization pushes the limit of what is possible with a Roblox game. World//Zero is a very open world, encouraging players to explore and seek out their own adventures alongside each other. There are guilds, dungeon raids, and multiple worlds to discover; everything you could hope for from an MMO.

2) Welcome to Bloxburg

Image via Roblox

This is another game that focuses on giving players the chance to build their dream house in a neighborhood filled with other players doing the same. The difference with Welcome to Bloxburg is that it allows you to journey into a wider world for new adventures along with your friends and neighbors. The building mechanics are some of the best you’ll find on the Roblox platform. It is a little lighter on the RPG elements than some games but finding the right group to explore the world makes it a worthwhile experience.

1) Neverland Lagoon

Image via Roblox

If you’ve ever wanted to fly around a magical island with your friends, this is the best one available. Neverland Lagoon takes the concept of Peter Pan and allows players to live it out for themselves. You can fly through the sky, turn into a mermaid to explore the game’s oceans, and find hidden treasures left by pirates. There is a surprising number of hidden secrets and surprises to discover in this game, and players can join different factions that help them with their quest to unlock them all.