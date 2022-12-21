It’s entirely possible for developers to simply miss the mark when it comes to game design — a glossed-over quest tutorial, a forgotten door, and over-tuned enemy that players have no hope of defeating. These frustrations can encapsulate the entirety of the game, somehow becoming the root of the game design. The games themselves might not be bad, but they certainly can have a penchant for frustrating the gamers they’re trying to appease. If you’re curious as to what the depths of madness feels like, here are the 10 most frustrating games of all time.

10. FIFA 22

Screenshot by Gamepur

Released 1 October, 2021

Developed by Electronic Arts

Published by Electronic Arts

The FIFA franchise generally plays fairly, making small changes to mechanics and rosters every year to keep gamers coming back for more soccer action. Once you joined into online play, an alleged dynamic difficulty system (known as DDA) was designed to have specific players on the pitch fail for games to be closer. If you’re winning your match online, get ready for your entire team to stumble and trip on their own feet while your goalkeeper just happens to be chasing butterflies until it’s an even game. It doesn’t matter who you have on your team, when you’re ahead in the match they’ll fail to perform the most basic of actions. Electronic Arts continues to deny allegations that DDA (which they filed a patent for in 2016) is active specifically in FIFA Ultimate Team, while users continue to point out bizarre occurrences that magically tie up the matches.

9. King’s Quest 5

Image via World of Longplays on YouTube

Released November 1, 1990

Developed by Sierra On-Line

Sierra Entertainment

It’s baffling how we managed to complete games when the industry was in its infancy, especially when you take a peek at some of the older titles such as King’s Quest 5. Microscopic interactions would be needed to progress forwards, with no indication through plot or dialogue, and players would simply become stuck until they consulted their local gaming oracle. King’s Quest 5 is often thought of as a low point for Sierra’s heyday, with multiple late-game locks that could come into effect if early scenes weren’t played perfectly. There was no indication that the player was soft locked until dozens of hours later, essentially asking players to play through the entirety of the game once more but with a different guess.

8. Kid Chameleon

Image via NintendoComplete on YouTube

Released March 1, 1992

Developed by Sega Technical Institute

Published by Sega

Kid Chameleon has an fantastic set-up: an AI boss in a virtual reality game starts kidnapping various players, and it’s up to Kid Chameleon to save them. If it sounds like the premise to the only season of Sword Art Online, you might be tempted to find it on Steam. Until you learn that the game has a total of 103 levels with no checkpoints, passwords, or saving allowed. You play it in one fell swoop, or you lose. Modern releases of the title has the grace to offer an external saving system, but the correction didn’t save the frustrations of yesteryear when it released on the Sega Genesis. To be fair, the game was amazing — it just didn’t care about time investments.

7. Superman 64

Image via World of Longplays on YouTube

Released May 31, 1991

Developed by Titus Interactive

Published by Titus Interactive

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, no — it’s a desperately struggling superhero that can only stop by finding a solid object and crashing into it, multiple times. Officially called Superman: The New Superman Adventures, it was dubbed as Superman 64 and featured unresponsive controls that would often need to be pressed multiple times for Superman to do anything other than twitch like an overcaffeinated 12-year-old. Some may point as this game simply being one of the worst ever made, but the context sets the tone for frustration. Superman: The Animated Series was demolishing the ratings on television during this era, and this title was flocked to immediately on release by hundreds of thousands of new fans. Titus Interactive lost the Warner Bros. license shortly after release.

6. Rick Dangerous

Image via World of Longplays on YouTube

Released 1989

Developed by Core Design

Published by Firebird Software

Rick Dangerous was a raw Spelunky that ran on the Atari and MS-DOS back in 1989. Noted by some critics are harrowingly close to Indiana Jones, Rick Dangerous travels to the Amazonian jungle to search for a lost tribe, and ends up in the standard gamut of adventure-driven case-spelunking. All well and good until you actually started playing the game, and you realized how agonizingly slow you had to move to dodge a plethora of hidden traps and devices. Pixel by pixel, Rick Dangerous became Rick Cautious as players inched across the screen in the world’s slowest exploration. Traps offered little time to react, making the only counter-play to move as slowly as possible.

5. The Simpsons

Image via World of Longplays on YouTube

Released March 4, 1991

Developed by Konami

Published by Konami

Perhaps it’s cheating to note an arcade game as having a modicum of frustration, as they’re aught to do to keep quarters sliding into their trays, but The Simpsons went a bit too far. Attempting to save Maggie from Smithers, this four-player beat ’em up featured brawls across Springfield against a litany of various enemies. Unfortunately, almost every enemy had the ability to stun-lock players, meaning getting hit once could often result in the loss of all of the remaining life. The frequency of this mechanic naturally increased as players got closer to the end, meaning some boss fights needed multiple quarters if you were having a rough go of it.

4. Takeshi’s Challenge

Image via JonTronShow on YouTube

Released December 10, 1986

Developed by Nova Company

Published by Taito

Takeshi’s Challenge is likely the most bizarre game ever created, thanks to Japanese comic Takeshi. Follow the daily life of a salaried office worker has he strives for greatness in a hunt for treasure, and enjoy the constant Game Over screens if you don’t divorce your wife at the right time, not hitting the necessary NPCs, or learning the proper musical instruments. Most of the time players will have no clue where a failure occurred, so enjoy getting the dreaded Game Over screen every time you try to find the treasure.

3. The Bizarre Adventures of Woodruff and the Schnibble

Image via KieferKhaos

Released April 1, 1995

Developed by Coktel Vision

Published by Sierra On-Line

A post-apocalyptic point & click adventure with a unique twist: the vast majority of the written language intentionally makes no sense. Not as in it’s written in a different language, but more so that the developers opted to develop a make believe language, and refused to elaborate further with in-game glossaries and the like. The puzzles tend to be quite a leap of logic as well, meaning both sides of this coin end up frustrating players. This turns what might have been a quirky, unique adventure into a painstaking process of trying every made-up word possible to make it through a dialogue with an NPC that also doesn’t make sense.

2. Dwarf Fortress

Screenshot by Gamepur

Released August 8, 2006

Developed by Bay 12 Games

Published by Bay 12 Games

Most titles find legendary success by focusing on a few small mechanics, and building a game around them. Dwarf Fortress missed the mark on that by a nautical mile, instead opting to simulate as much life as humanly possible without remembering that UI and tutorial systems are needed for most players. To be clear, Dwarf Fortress is possible to play without hours of reading through wiki’s, watching videos, and generally pondering how something is supposed to happen. You just won’t get very far before your clan ultimately goes belly-up, and you’re frustrated because you couldn’t figure out how to complete a simple mechanic, like creating farmable soil below ground, to keep everyone alive. When you figure it all out, it’s brilliant — it’s just hard every step towards that end goal.

1. Diablo Immortal

Image via Activision-Blizzard

Released June 2, 2022

Developed by Blizzard Entertainment

Published by Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo Immortal is the now-infamous mobile iteration of the Diablo franchise that hammers home the idea of free-to-play games often being the most expensive titles known to humanity. Late-gameplay is simply impossible to get to without dropping tens of thousands of dollars on in-game microtransactions, each which offer only an opportunity to get what is needed. It’s gambling, but without a tangible reward at the end of the spend to show the significant other. The blowback has been fierce, but it doesn’t matter — Blizzard has easily made their investment back and then some, thanks to the popularity of mobile gaming and a detachment between gamers, developers, and publishers.