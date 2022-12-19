New FIFA 23 FUT card design leaks hints to return of League SBCs

Now that the 2022 FIFA World Cup is over, the football world will return to regular action over the coming days. This means the end of World Cup-themed content in FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT), but be prepared for what is reportedly coming next. EA has already confirmed that Winter Wildcards are coming back this week, but that might not be the biggest news. A new card design, that looks awfully similar to a popular former FUT feature, has been found in the FIFA 23 database.

Related: FIFA 23: How to complete World Cup Team of the Tournament Angel di Maria SBC – Requirements and solutions

Per FIFA Twitter account @Fut_scoreboard, a new card design has been datamined in the latest version of FIFA 23. While FIFA will add new designs to FUT throughout every game, this one has received a lot of attention for a specific reason.

🚨 NEW CARD DESIGN ADDED 🚨 pic.twitter.com/HtiIHXPgIi — Fut Scoreboard (@Fut_scoreboard) December 19, 2022

While not officially confirmed by EA or the FIFA 23 team, this design looks similar to the League SBC rewards that were in past games like FIFA 20. League SBCs have been highly requested by the FUT community for quite some time after a lengthy absence. Now, it appears that it may be back.

For those unfamiliar with how League SBCs worked in the past, these challenges typically require users to fill out entire lineups using footballers from a specific league, such as the Premier League or La Liga.

It is yet to be seen when EA is set to unveil this design in FIFA 23. We do, however, know that the week before Christmas will feature plenty of FUT content. Between now and early January, FUT players can begin to acquire Swaps tokens for the new Winter Wildcards promo, which is set to begin in full later this week.

Additionally, a new Season of FIFA 23 FUT is also slated to go live on Thursday. The new Season will include a chance at new rewards, including two new Storyline player card choices.