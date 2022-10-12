The 5 most expensive shirts and tops in GTA Online, and how much they cost

Sometimes you have no choice but to show off your exceptional taste for all the world to see. When the world of crime has given you more money than you know what to do with, GTA Online allows you to flaunt it like nobody’s business. If you want to spend more money than you should on clothes, start with a memorable top. Here are ten of the most expensive shirts and tops in GTA Online to show off just how lucrative crime can be.

The ten most expensive shirts and tops in GTA Online

Like the most expensive cars in the game, these tops all come with an eye-watering price tag. There are some key tricks to earning money fast in GTA Online, but you’ll still need to spend a fair amount of time pulling heists if you want to get your hands on all of them. We’ll be looking at the most expensive categories of tops and shirts in GTA Online, since all the most expensive items fall within these general groups.

5) Tactical Jackets ($7,135 – $12,270)

Image via Rockstar Games

Though they’ve got the word tactical in their title, none of these stylish options will actually give you an edge in a fight. Instead, they will put a mighty strain on your bank account. The Black & Red Tactical Midlength jacket is the most expensive of these tops, costing you over twelve grand for the pleasure of purchasing.

4) Bomber Jackets ($3,095 – $23,300)

Image via Rockstar Games

We all love a good bomber jacket, but these are some of the most painfully priced ones in GTA Online. Starting at the White Tiger Silk Bomber for just over three grand all the way up to the Ping Rage Bomber, these tops look comfy and warm but won’t do your bank account any favors. If the price is too rich for your blood, you can always head to The Diamond Casino and Resort, where many of the more expensive items in this category can be purchased with chips rather than cold, hard cash.

3) Nightmare Arena War Tops ($3,250 – $24,840)

Image via Rockstar Games

This category was introduced in the Arena War update and features the widest margin between prices. The low end of the category is the Up-n-Atom t-shirt which will cost players over three grand, a price too high no matter how much you enjoy the pun. However, the most ridiculously priced item in this category has to be the Tacos Hoodie at $24,840. If a vibrant hoodie is worth the price of a car to you, then this is the way to go. It certainly sends a message, though we’re not entirely sure what that message is.

2) Labels ($15,000 to $31,500)

Image via Rockstar Games

These tops were all added as part of the Cayo Perico Heist update back in 2020 and are some of the most expensive shirts, sweaters, and hoodies you’ll find anywhere in the world. The cheapest of these items is a simple t-shirt that will still cost you as much as a new car, while the upper end of this category comes with a mind-blowing price tag. You just can’t put a price on style, though.

1) Apocalyptic Arena War Tops ($57,380 – $83,120)

Image via Rockstar Games

The Arena War update didn’t just introduce new and dangerous ways to make money in GTA Online – it also gave us the most expensive tops and shirts that the game has to offer. At the low end of the spectrum is the Brown Leather Feather top, while the most expensive piece of clothing in this category is the Red & Black Raider Top, which will cost a cool $83,000 in-game. Is it worth it? Only you and your accountant can decide.