Whether it’s Discord, Steam, or some long-forgotten social media that a few people use ironically, profile pictures matter. They set the tone for a profile, someone’s presence on a platform, and can tell others a lot about them at just a glance. Few images convey as much personality as anime profile pictures because of the context and history anime characters come with. That’s why we’ve put together this guide for some of the best ideas for anime profile pictures of boys that anyone can use.

The Best Anime Profile Pictures of Boys to use as a PFP on Discord or Steam

The anime profile picture someone uses will say a lot about them to anyone, even casually glancing through a list of users on Steam or Discord. That’s why anime profile picture needs to be perfect, expressing just the right amount of each vibe or emotion that needs to be on show to nail down the tone others should get from a PFP. Below, we’ve listed some of the best anime boys to use as profile pictures or act as inspiration to find other anime boys to use instead.

Saitama From One Punch Man Anime Profile Picture

The entire premise of One Punch Man is how boring life would be if someone could solve all their problems with minimal effort. Saitama is a hero who has honed his body to the extent that he can defeat any monster with a single blow. He is unfazed by people’s overreactions and anger and sees little point in getting excited over anything, an attitude summed up by this panel from the manga that has become famous among anime fans.

It shows Saitama, faced with an enemy with overwhelming power being thoroughly unimpressed, the perfect reaction when someone wants to show how to remain calm in the face of angry fans.

Gojo Satoru From Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Profile Picture

In the world of Jujutsu Kaisen, monsters run around the world in the form of curses and are exercised by sorcerers. Among those sorcerers, few are as powerful as Gojo Satoru. His skill and strength are legendary and make him a formidable enemy for anyone, though his laidback attitude and endless contempt for authority make him a problem for those in power.

This character tells other fans that this user is confident in their abilities but also not afraid to be a rebel with a cause. After all, Gojo isn’t here to make friends with those in power.

Light Yagami From Death Note Anime Profile Picture

Death Note is a classic anime with a simple premise; what would happen if someone with a god complex gained the power of life and death? Light Yagami is constantly scheming and causing trouble, all in the name of his twisted sense of right and wrong. He sees himself as the savior of the world rather than a killer, willing to do the dirty deeds that are necessary to bring justice to the world.

Setting Light as a profile picture on Steam or Discord tells others that this person doesn’t mind causing a little trouble if it means getting the job done. Like Light, they are always thinking two steps ahead of everyone else.

All Might From My Hero Academia Anime Profile Picture

Heroes might be common in the world of My Hero Academia, but not even the strongest hero can hold a candle to All Might. For years he has stood as the Symbol of Peace for a shattered world and protected those around him, even when it could cost him everything. He enjoys near-universal love and adoration from citizens of the world and presents himself as the impossibly strong and invulnerable figure we all need sometimes.

All Might makes a good anime profile picture if someone wants to show people they can bring an enduring smile and enthusiasm to any situation. It shows this user is a hero, and they’re here to help.

Shigeo Kageyama From Mob Psycho 100 Anime Profile Picture

Mob Psycho 100 is an anime featuring psychics with extraordinary abilities, but it isn’t about them for the most part. Instead, it is about a young man named Shigeo who is struggling to find his voice in the world. He is a middle school student who is one of the most powerful espers in the world while also being too shy and uncertain to use them to their full extent. He is still growing and training and can sometimes be sweet and scary in the same episode.

Using this frame of Shigeo as he is on a run with the Body Improvement Club shows that this person isn’t afraid of doing a bit of hard work if it means bettering themselves.

