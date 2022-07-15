The best Archer Queen decks in Clash Royale
Long live the queen!
There are so many cards to choose from in Clash Royale. Many synergize with each other quite nicely, but it’s possible to totally screw up and build a deck that doesn’t have any viable strategies. If you’re looking to center your deck on the Archer Queen (one of four champions), the read on for some of the best builds. It may take you some time to acquire all the necessary cards, but once you do, you’ll be free to charge in, control the enemy crowd, keep your team healed, and more.
Related: What do Star Levels do in Clash Royale? Answered
Archer Queen Battle Healer Deck
This deck hinges on keeping your troops alive. The Battle Healer restores HP upon dealing damage, and this effects those around her too. Keeping the squad bunched together will make sure they all stay topped off, and that includes the smaller and smaller Elixir Golems that slough off as the original monster takes damage. Between the healing and the invisibility cloak, your Archer Queen should have no problem staying alive.
- Archer Queen
- Battle Healer
- Electro Dragon
- Elixir Golem
- Inferno Dragon
- Night Witch
- Rage
- Tornado
Archer Queen Giant Graveyard Deck
This is a great deck strategy no matter what champion you choose. Place the Graveyard near an enemy tower, and when the Giant targets the same tower, he’ll tank all the incoming fire. This leaves the skeletons from the Graveyard free to attack the tower itself. Combined with the other cards in the deck, you have the ability to truly mob your opponent, with the Archer Queen firing her crossbow all along.
- Archer Queen
- Arrows
- Dark Prince
- Giant
- Giant Snowball
- Graveyard
- Mega Minion
- Skeleton Army
Archer Queen Mega Knight Deck
This is another two-pronged approach. Use the Mega Knight as crowd control, having him slam the ground to take out groups of enemies. Meanwhile, your other cards can focus on taking out the towers themselves. The Ram Rider in particular is great for rushing. As the Mega Knight stomps enemies, the Archer Queen can easily slip past their defenses, especially if you use her invisibility cloak.
- Archer Queen
- Bandit
- Barbarian Barrel
- Electro Spirit
- Giant Snowball
- Mega Knight
- Ram Rider
- Royal Spirit
Archer Queen Ram Rider Deck
As mentioned, the Ram Rider is a great rush card, so it works well as the focal point of this Archer Queen deck. Between that, the Bandit, and the Barbarian Barrel, you have a squad that’s entirely focused on blitzing. The Archer Queen herself can support from a distance with her crossbow.
- Archer Queen
- Bandit
- Barbarian Barrel
- Dark Prince
- Electro Wizard
- Fireball
- P.E.K.K.A.
- Ram Rider
Archer Queen Ram Rider + Mega Knight Deck
Finally, we have a deck that combines the speed of the Ram Rider with the crowd control of the Mega Knight. It uses a few different cards from other decks, all geared toward keeping the mobs at bay while you charge the towers. Once again, the Archer Queen’s crossbow is the icing on the cake as she fires from behind.
- Archer Queen
- Bandit
- Electro Spirit
- Giant Snowball
- Lightning
- Mega Knight
- Ram Rider
- Royal Spirit