The Best Battle Rifles in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Battle rifles are a versatile and powerful option among the vast selection of firearms in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. These rifles are designed to deliver accurate, high-caliber rounds at long ranges, making them ideal for players who prefer a more methodical approach to combat.

There are several battle rifles available for you to choose from while playing, but we’re going to highlight some of the better choices you can pick in the game. These are the best battle rifles you can use in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

What are the best Battle Rifles in Modern Warfare 2?

There are four choices for you to pick from in Modern Warfare 2: the FTAC Recon, Lachmann-762, SO-14, and the TAQ-V.

FTAC Recon

Screenshot by Gamepur

Between these battle rifles, the FTAC Recon has the lowest base ammunition amount, which means you’ll need to be careful with every shot you use. To make up for this, it has the highest amount of damage and easily the best mobility and handling stats compared to the other battle rifles.

It has an absurd amount of versatility, but you’ll want to be careful you keep in mind how much ammunition you have in the magazine. It’s a solid weapon when you have a reliable sidearm that can be used as a quick-fire alternative when you have a low or empty magazine. In addition, it’s an ideal medium-range weapon you can potentially push to use at long-range if you’re precise.

Lachmann-762

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Lachmann-762 is an excellent starter battle rifle, able to switch between a semi-automatic weapon or a short burst trigger. How you use it will vary on your situation and what attachments you give it.

Unfortunately, it does like recoil control, accuracy, mobility, range, and handling compared to the other battle rifles, but you can make up for this with the various attachments. It’s a solid weapon if you’re looking for a medium-range battle rifle as a backup to your standard primary consisting of an assault rifle or shotgun.

SO-14

Screenshot by Gamepur

The SO-14 is an interesting weapon you can swap to use as a long-range rifle to become a fully automatic monster for direct close-range combat against an opponent. You can use it instead of a traditional assault rifle, but you’ll need to personalize the attachments to make this happen, which takes some time to build up.

Similar to the Lachmann-762, it doesn’t have the best recoil control, mobility, or handling, but it becomes an excellent close-range rifle when attempting to surprise a foe. As a result, we don’t recommend always having it as a fully automatic weapon and instead rely on the long-range capabilities, only switching if you’re in a challenging situation or low on ammunition with your other choice.

TAQ-V

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final battle rifle you can use in Modern Warfare 2 is the TAQ-V, a choice on par with the FTAC Recon. Both options are some of the best battle rifles you can use in Modern Warfare 2, with the FTAC Recon partially pulling ahead of the base version of the TAQ-V in terms of stats.

What gives the TAQ-V the edge, and sometimes the preferable choice, is its range, accuracy, and recoil control. It also comes with the standard 20-round magazine, making it a perfect fit for a medium-range rifle, capable of downing targets before they drop on you or in range with their primary weapons.

When it comes down to picking the best battle rifle in Modern Warfare 2, we will go with the TAQ-V, but the FTAC Recon is a close second. The versatility and customization of a perfect FTAC Recon might beat out a TAQ-V, but it comes down to the player, and some of the best Modern Warfare 2 players will have a time picking between these two options.