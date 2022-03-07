The Best Berserker builds in Lost Ark

Stalwart, offensively gifted, and capable of both initiating and finishing his own fights, Lost Ark’s Berserker is the all-in-one package for solo players looking to roll their way through dungeon and boss alike.

While arguably the most simplistic role to play, the Berserker operates most efficiently when players know which of his strengths to prioritize.

Playstyle: The bowling ball

When it comes to waves of standard enemies, knocking them all down is the Berserker’s forte.

With this priority in mind, the most effective members of his skillset are the skills with a chance to stagger enemies, where he can then use this opportunity to punish those that have been knocked down.

Crime Hazard: Jumping downward slash with medium chance of knockdown that combos well into heavier, more punishing moves

Diving Slash: Similar in function to Crime Hazard, but dives the user to the position of the cursor for quicker engagements

Tempest Slash: Combo skill that launches the user forward; holding the input can cause the move to combo into itself in a three-hit, medium-knockdown attack

When enemies are knocked down, the Berserker has a variety of slower, heavier-hitting attacks at their disposal with which to dispatch them.

Finish Strike: Unleashes a lofty, powerful downward slash to the ground in front of the user, exploiting boss weak points and dealing very high damage in the process

Whirlwind: Spinning slash that deals high damage over three seconds to enemies unable to get out of range

Hell Blade: High-damage, long-term hold skill that, if its release is timed correctly, can explode in AoE for even more damage

The Fury Meter: Actually going berserk

By dealing damage to enemies, the Berserker gradually charges his Fury Meter.

When this meter is full, players can press Z to enter Burst Mode, significantly increasing their move speed, attack speed, and damage output for around 30 seconds of combat.

While in Burst Mode, players can press Z again to use an effectively once-per-Burst skill, Bloody Rush, that deals unparalleled levels of damage and guarantees an enemy stagger — even on bosses.

However, after exiting Burst Mode, the Berserker will become exhausted, unable to recharge their Fury Meter for a short period of time. Players should keep in mind that, after using their Burst Mode on a very powerful enemy or boss, they’ll be left to their own devices for the enemies that follow.

