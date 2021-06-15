The best build for Morgan Le Fay in Smite

Morgan Le Fay is a Mage in Smite. She has a variety of magical abilities at her disposal that make her a deadly force in any battle, and her basic attacks are augmented by her abilities. Mastering her passive, Empowered Blade, gives her additional magical power and reducing the cooldown of her ultimate, Consuming Power. If you want to optimize Morgan, you need to build her properly.

The best build for Morgan Le Fay

The best relics

Whenever playing a Mage, you typically want to go with the standard purification beads start. You usually want to pick this for your first one because you need to be wary about your lane partner rooting you, or being ganked by the enemy’s Jungle player. Becoming immune to crowd control effects can save you nearly every time you use it, and it’s useful during all parts of your game.

The second option is a toss-up, depending on how you’re doing and what your team needs. Most of the games you play, you want to go with aegis amulet, making you immune to damage for a few seconds. It does not work like purification beads where you can’t be rooted or stunned, but you won’t take any damage while it’s activated. You can make a few alternative choices, such as blink rune when you want to be more aggressive, heavenly wings when you need to escape, or horrific emblem.

The best starter items

While Morgan Le Fay uses her basic attacks pretty often, she is still a mage. Her abilities make her into a powerful opponent, and if you can optimize on her bursting with these during a fight, you’ll be far better off than relying on her basic attacks. We’re going to recommend you go with Conduit Gem.

Your alternatives include Vampiric Shroud and Sands of Time. Sands of Time gives Morgan some early cooldown reduction, whereas Vampiric Shroud gives her more lifesteal early. Of the two, we’d recommend picking Sands of Time, and if you go with Vampiric Shroud, you want to stack that lifesteal pretty fast to survive against your opponent.

The best boots

The boots will matter quite a bit for Morgan Le Fay. You want to make sure you give her that early cooldown reduction, even if you go with Vampiric Shroud or Conduit Gem, rather than Sands of Time. The best boots you want to go with will Shoes of Focus, giving you the most mana and cooldown reduction of the four boot choices.

Morgan Le Fay’s ability level order

This is the turn order you want to build Morgan’s abilities.

Sigil Mastery: 4/15/16/18/19

Dragon Flight: 1/3/6/7/10

Shroud of Wildfire: 2/8/11/12/14

Consuming Power: 5/9/13/17/20

The best items

When playing Morgan Le Fay, you’re going to spend most of your time in the middle lane. Like the other Carry mages, you could potentially have her in the duo lane with a Guardian, but you’re better off keeping her middle, waiting for her to become a threat at level 20, and then rotating with her team. This is a standard build we envision for her as a mage in the middle lane.

Conduit Gem (upgrade to Gem of Focus)

Shoes of Focus

Chronos’ Pendant

Demonic Grip

Spear of the Magus

Rod of Tahuti

While this will be a standard build for Morgan, we imagine this will change pretty quickly depending on who you’re fighting against in the middle lane, and what adjustments arrive in future patches following Morgan’s release. If you need more lifesteal in her items, here are some suitable choices.

Banecroft’s Talon

Soul Gem

Ring of Hecate

Morgan Le Fay is a mage who is consistently using her abilities to sweep away her enemies. The more often she can use them, the more marks she applies, empowering her passive and her ultimate. These are the cooldown and mana items you can want to consider rotating out depending on your playstyle, and your teammates.

Book of Thoth

Doom Orb

Soul Reaver

Spear of Desolation

Staff of Myrddin

Book of Thoth could be a good choice for Morgan, and it will matter quite a bit during the late game when she has full stacks. We’d like to experiment a bit more with it, but if you farm correctly with this item fully finished, you should find quite a bit of use out of it.