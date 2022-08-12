How to unlock the Scythe in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

If you are in search of the most overpowered melee weapon in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, then turn your attention to the Scythe. The lengthy farming tool provides the greatest range of all weapons in the class and has enough speed to end nearby enemies within a second. However, as the Scythe is a post-launch item, you will need to complete one of two challenges to unlock it. Here’s how you can earn the Scythe in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

How to get the Scythe in Multiplayer and Warzone

The Scythe can obtained in Black Ops Cold War’s Multiplayer or Warzone by getting two kills with any melee weapon in 15 different matches while Ninja or Dead Silence is active. However, the ability you apply will depend on which game you are playing. Ninja is a perk that is exclusive to Black Ops Cold War, while Dead Silence can only be found in the battle royale as a Field Upgrade in supply crates. Players will likely find it best to complete this challenge in Cold War, especially as there are several maps that invoke close-range combat.

How to the Scythe in Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Those in Cold War’s Zombies mode will see a different challenge, though finishing it will also unlock the Scythe in the Multiplayer and Warzone. This Zombies exclusive challenge simply asks that you kill 200 enemies with a melee weapon while Insta-Kill is active. The power-up will be gifted to you at random times while in any map and allows you to eliminate all zombies with just a single hit. Though, it will only be active for 30 seconds at a time, so we highly recommend using a Baseball Bat. The weapon holds the fastest swing speed of all melee tools, allowing you to kill as many Zombies as possible within the time frame.

You will also want to be on the look out for the best weapons in Zombies to ensure you get this challenge done in a single match. These guns include the almighty Gallo SA12 shotgun and RPG-7 launcher with both being capable of earning eliminations with just one shot.