The best console settings for Apex Legends
Set yourself up for success.
While it is perfectly fine to have default settings on your favorite games, sometimes that is not good enough for some people. When jumping into a battle royale like Apex Legends, you want to make sure you are setting yourself up for success by having the best settings that feel comfortable for you. One feature switched in the wrong direction can be the difference between you being Apex Champion or not. Here are the best settings to have set on Apex Legends for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox.
Choosing the right console settings for Apex Legends
In this guide, we’ll be going over the best settings to use in the “Gameplay,” “Video,” and “Audio” sections. We already went over the best controller settings to use in another guide, so check that out if you’re curious.
Gameplay
- Interact Prompt Style: Compact
- Button Hints: On
- Crosshair Damage Feedback: X w/ Shield Icon
- Damage Numbers: Both
- Ping Opacity: Default
- Obituaries: On
- Minimap Rotation: Off
- Weapon Auto-Cycle on Empty: On
- Auto-Sprint: Off
- Double-Tap Sprint: Off
- Incoming Damage Feedback: 2D/3D (Both)
- Taking Damage Closes Deathbox or Crafting Menu: On
- Hop-Up Pop-Up: On
- Streamer Mode: Off (Unless streaming, then All)
- Anonymous Mode: Disabled
- Usage Sharing: Enabled
- Cross Platform Play: Enabled
- Performance Display: On
- Club Invites: Enabled
- Communication Filter: Everybody
- Reticle: Customize
- Default
- Accessibility
- Color Blind Mode: Disabled
- Subtitles: Off
- Subtitle Size: Normal
- Enable Accessible Chat Features: Off
- Disable Voice Chat: Off
- Convert Incoming Voice to Chat Text: Off
- Play Incoming Text Chat as Speech: Off
- Accessibility
Video
- Field of View: 100
- FOV Ability Scaling: Enabled
- Sprint View Shake: Minimal
Audio
- Master Volume: 100%
- Sound Effects Volume: 100%
- Dialogue Volume: 85%
- Music Volume: Below 50%
- Lobby Music Volume: Below 50%
The above are just our personal recommendations for settings to run in Apex Legends. Be sure to play around with them and find something that works perfectly for you when you drop into the game.