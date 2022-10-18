The best console settings for Apex Legends

While it is perfectly fine to have default settings on your favorite games, sometimes that is not good enough for some people. When jumping into a battle royale like Apex Legends, you want to make sure you are setting yourself up for success by having the best settings that feel comfortable for you. One feature switched in the wrong direction can be the difference between you being Apex Champion or not. Here are the best settings to have set on Apex Legends for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Related: The best controller settings for Apex Legends

Choosing the right console settings for Apex Legends

In this guide, we’ll be going over the best settings to use in the “Gameplay,” “Video,” and “Audio” sections. We already went over the best controller settings to use in another guide, so check that out if you’re curious.

Gameplay

Interact Prompt Style: Compact

Button Hints: On

Crosshair Damage Feedback: X w/ Shield Icon

Damage Numbers: Both

Ping Opacity: Default

Obituaries: On

Minimap Rotation: Off

Weapon Auto-Cycle on Empty: On

Auto-Sprint: Off

Double-Tap Sprint: Off

Incoming Damage Feedback: 2D/3D (Both)

Taking Damage Closes Deathbox or Crafting Menu: On

Hop-Up Pop-Up: On

Streamer Mode: Off (Unless streaming, then All)

Anonymous Mode: Disabled

Usage Sharing: Enabled

Cross Platform Play: Enabled

Performance Display: On

Club Invites: Enabled

Communication Filter: Everybody

Reticle: Customize

Default Accessibility Color Blind Mode: Disabled Subtitles: Off Subtitle Size: Normal Enable Accessible Chat Features: Off Disable Voice Chat: Off Convert Incoming Voice to Chat Text: Off Play Incoming Text Chat as Speech: Off



Video

Field of View: 100

FOV Ability Scaling: Enabled

Sprint View Shake: Minimal

Audio

Master Volume: 100%

Sound Effects Volume: 100%

Dialogue Volume: 85%

Music Volume: Below 50%

Lobby Music Volume: Below 50%

The above are just our personal recommendations for settings to run in Apex Legends. Be sure to play around with them and find something that works perfectly for you when you drop into the game.