The best controller settings for Apex Legends

Using a controller in a shooter like Apex Legends does have its advantages. Features like aim-assist make it much easier to shoot your targets, although keyboard and mouse will always be the more accurate option. Controller players need to take advantage of their settings to give themselves a leg up on the competition. If you are running poor settings, you are only making it harder on yourself to come out of the battle royale alive. With that in mind, here are the best controller settings in Apex Legends to give you the edge in combat.

Apex Legends best controller settings

Button Layout: Personal Preference

Stick Layout: Default

Interact/Reload Button: Press to Use and Reload

Crouch Button: Toggle

Aim Button: Hold

Survival Slot Button: On

Movement/Aiming

Look Sensitivity: High (4-5)

Look Sensitivity (ADS): Default (3)

Response Curve: Classic

Look Deadzone: Small

Movement Deadzone: Small

Inverted Look: Off

Vibration: Off

Motion Controls (Switch only): Off

Some of the above settings do ultimately come down to your personal preference. For example, if you’re used to playing on Tactical Button Layouts, then you should, of course, use that. However, if you’re just jumping into Apex Legends for the first time, Default may be the way to go.

As for the sensitivities, lying somewhere in the middle is always a good rule of thumb. However, if you’re feeling like your aim is a little too fast or too slow, adjust the sensitivity down or up by one and see how that feels. The thing to remember with controller settings is that you need to be comfortable while in game. Don’t make drastic changes and throw your game before you can get used to the new feeling. Small incremental changes allow you to properly feel out and find the best settings for you.