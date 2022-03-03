The Best Deadeye builds in Lost Ark

Despite being a specialist subclass of the male Gunner, Lost Ark’s Deadeye specializes in being generally applicable to almost every combat situation.

Much like its female Gunner counterpart in the Gunslinger, the Deadeye’s three revolving weapon types correspond to three separate hotbars of skills. The core component to understanding and properly playing Deadeye comes in the form of knowing when and where to use each weapon type.

Related: Lost Ark PvP Classes Tier List – The Best Characters for PvP

Playstyle: Suppressing fire

While too squishy to effectively tank, and too lacking in high-impact damage options to provide main DPS for a dungeon-raiding party, the Deadeye excels at using his weapon options to effectively zone hordes of enemies at different ranges.

In the middle of combat, he can swap between firing pistols, shotguns, and rifles by pressing Z or X. Each weapon type provides strengths that best cater to different environments.

Pistols

Screenshot by Gamepur

Pistols serve as the Deadeye’s best source of close-range AoE damage, factoring in equipment like grenades and deployable self-firing pistols to keep encroaching enemies at bay.

AT02 Grenade: Throws an explosive AoE attack to the cursor, dealing medium damage across groups of enemies

Death Fire: Timing based hold skill that, if successful, combines a circular sequence of shots around the user with a series of explosions and a backflip out of harm’s way

Equilibrium: Sprays multiple bullets into incoming crowds for high damage output across a wide cone of fire

Meteor Stream: Fires a series of bullets through the air to a specified location, best used to target specific enemies or groupings of enemies

Related: Lost Ark PvE Classes Tier List – The Best Characters for PvE

Shotguns

Shotguns provide the Deadeye with moderate, medium-range burst damage, but are best used to separate the Deadeye and his teammates from the incoming threat of approaching enemies.

Shotgun skills are designed to stagger and knock back standard enemies, canceling their attacks and stacking them up for other teammates to knock down.

Shotgun Dominator: Fires a series of three shots that double the damage received by enemies caught in the blast, weakening them for teammates to capitalize on

Shotgun Rapid Fire: Similar in function and firing pattern to Shotgun Dominator, but additionally exploits boss weak points at the cost of some damage

Related: What does “Weak Point” mean in Lost Ark?

Rifles

Screenshot by Gamepur

With rifles, the Deadeye can engage with enemies from very far away, often outside of most enemies’ aggression ranges.

As this weapon provides the Deadeye with a means of initiating fights and ambushing, its skills deal high damage, and present multiple options to exploit weak points.

Aimed Shot: Fires three long-range shots toward the cursor that slow targeted enemies’ move speed, followed by a fourth that knocks down and stuns

Spiral Flame: Launches a high-damage, slow moving fireball that burns the ground over which it passes, scorching enemies that attempt to pursue the Deadeye following an ambush

Related: The Best Artillerist builds in Lost Ark