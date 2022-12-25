Delibird is an Ice/Flying-type Pokémon that can appear in Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. However, as part of the Christmas celebration event, Delibird is likely to appear more than any other Pokémon. Furthermore, the moveset Delibird possesses generally differs from the Delibird that is part of the special event. Many trainers will be looking for the best Delibird Tera Raid counters in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and if you are in the same boat, refer to the guide below.

How to counter Tera Raid Delibird

Delibird will have access to moves Present, Blizzard, Swift, and Air Slash during the event. Furthermore, whenever you successfully break its shield, it will cast the Icy Wind move. Apart from Delibird’s base types, the third type will depend upon the Tera Crystal it utilizes.

Since Delibird is an Ice-type and its most potent move is Blizzard, it only makes sense to utilize Steel-type Pokémon. Gholdengo is a popular counter for normal Delibird Tera Raids but is also very effective against the Christmas event Delibird. Not only is Gholdengo Steel/Ghost-type it is completely immune to Present move. Another great counter for the Delibird Tera Raid is Kingambit, the newly introduced final form of Pawniard.

Overall, deploying any Steel-type or even a Fire-type can be very effective against the Delibird Tera Raid. You only need to avoid bringing any Pokémon susceptible to Ice-type or Flying-type moves. Regardless, if you have Pokémon that are of extremely high level, you should be able to cruise through the Raid.