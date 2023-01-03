The best Expedite 12 loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

With seven rounds in its magazine, the Expedite 12 has the potential to blow away numerous opponents at a time in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. It may offer some of the lowest damage and range stats of all shotguns, yet both titles offer attachments that make the weapon arguably the greatest to use at close-range. This guide will breakdown the best class setup for the Expedite 12 in MW2 and Warzone 2.0 and how you can witness its full power.

Best Expedite 12 attachments and class setup in MW2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Muzzle : Xten Full Choke

: Xten Full Choke Underbarrel : TV Wrecker Grip

: TV Wrecker Grip Stock : Resonance Stock Collapsed

: Resonance Stock Collapsed Bolt : Expedite L-Bolt

: Expedite L-Bolt Ammunition : 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath

: 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath Perk Package Base Perks : Double Time and Tracker Bonus Perk : Hardline Ultimate Perk : Birdseye



Due to its almost nonexistent range, the base Expedite 12 collects far more hit-markers than actual eliminations. So, the first two attachments you should look to equip is the Xten Full Choke and 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath. When paired together, the shotgun is granted enough damage and range to guarantee one-shot eliminations in close-combat fights.

Additionally, you will notice that aiming down the gun’s sights is done at a snail’s pace. Although no attachment can fix this pesky issue, the TV Wrecker Grip and Resonance Stock Collapsed overwhelmingly improves its hip fire accuracy, so much so aiming ultimately becomes unnecessary. The Expedite L-Bolt will also increase its fire rate, ensuring you quickly make up for any missed shots.

The weapon works wonders when built around a Perk Package that helps solve for enemy locations, and combining Hardline with Birdseye proves this. While Hardline can gift you killstreaks like UAVs with one less elimination, Birdseye provides an expanded mini-map that displays where opponents are heading when a UAV is active. As if that wasn’t great enough, Tracker reveals all nearby enemy footprints at all times and chasing them down will be a breeze with Double Time‘s prolonged sprinting durations.

Best Expedite 12 attachments and class setup in Warzone 2.0

Screenshot by Gamepur

Muzzle : Bryson Improved Choke

: Bryson Improved Choke Underbarrel : FTAC Ripper 56

: FTAC Ripper 56 Stock : Resonance Stock Collapsed

: Resonance Stock Collapsed Bolt : Expedite L-Bolt

: Expedite L-Bolt Rear Grip : Schlager Void Grip

: Schlager Void Grip Perk Package : Specter Base Perks : Double Time and Tracker Bonus Perk : Spotter Ultimate Perk : Ghost

: Specter

As your bound to run into nothing but fully-armored opponents in Warzone 2.0, the Expedite 12’s class setup for the battle royale will need to focus on boosting its speed and range in order to have a faster time-to-kill. The Bryson Improved Choke will play the biggest role here, with it lending significant range and a tighter pellet spread. This should result in the shotgun having decent medium-range abilties, and while this requires aiming down its sights, you can boost its sluggish ADS speed with the Resonance Stock Collapsed and Schlager Void Grip.

Meanwhile, during close-range gunfights, the Expedite has a better chance of competing with blazing fast SMGs and stronger shotguns with the Expedite L-Bolt. The add-on rewards it a swifter fire rate, enabling the Expedite to get off multiple shots in just under two seconds. In consequence, this does hurt its recoil control, though the FTAC Ripper 56 should erase this problem single-handedly.

The Expedite 12 also benefits greatly from the Specter Perk Package, as it is centered around fighting at short ranges. You will likely see this first with Tracker, a Base Perk that displays footprints of all nearby enemy squads. Additionally, its other Base Perk, Double Time, increases the duration of your sprinting ability. As the match continues, the package then rewards you Spotter in order for you see to enemies equipment through walls and Ghost to keep you undetected by UAVs.