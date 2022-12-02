The best TAQ-M loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

The TAQ-M is one of the new weapons added to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 in season 1 as a Marksman Rifle. With its high damage and range, it is a great weapon to use in any type of mode in the games. But, with certain attachments and perks, it can be made even better. With that in mind, here is the best loadout for the TAQ-M in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

How to unlock the TAQ-M in MW2 and Warzone 2.0

To unlock the TAQ-M, you will have to reach player level 19 first. Then, you will unlock the TAQ-56 and need to upgrade that to level 20. After reaching level 20, the TAQ-M will be unlocked for use.

Best TAQ-M attachments and class setup in MW2

Laser: FSS Ole-V Laser

FSS Ole-V Laser Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot Stock: TV Ballast Stock

TV Ballast Stock Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Perk Package: Base Perks: Scavenger and Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Lethal: Frag Grenade or Semtex

Frag Grenade or Semtex Tactical: Stun Grenade

For the loadout in Modern Warfare 2, we focused on improving the ADS(Aim Down Sight) speed and recoil control since it is a 10-round rifle. The attachments that stand out here are the FSS Ole-V Laser and the VX Pineapple. The FSS Ole-V Laser greatly increases the accuracy and handling of the TAQ-M, including the ADS speed. Adding to that, the VX Pineapple improves the recoil control along with the accuracy too. The TV Ballast Stock improves mobility and handling as well which pairs well with the FSS Ole-V and VX Pineapple. The Polarfire-S muzzle also increases the bullet velocity and recoil smoothness which will help you take out targets precisely. For the optic, anything with a Red Dot Sight is great, so we went with the Cronen Mini Red Dot as a result. As the base magazine for the TAQ-M is 10 rounds, we recommend using the single-fire mode to make the attachments truly stand out.

The perk package for the TAQ-M includes Scavenger and Double Time as the base perks. Scavenger will help you recover additional ammo from dead enemies and Double Time increases the duration of the tactical sprint. The bonus perk is the Fast Hands perk, which helps in switching weapons and reloading them much more quickly. For the ultimate perk, we went with Ghost as it keeps you hidden under enemy radars. In the case of the throwable options, a Frag Grenade or Semtex for lethal and the Stun Grenade as tactical is always the reliable option.

Best TAQ-M attachments and class setup in Warzone 2.0

Barrel: LR 1:7 20.5” Barrel

LR 1:7 20.5” Barrel Laser: FSS Ole-V Laser

FSS Ole-V Laser Magazine: 20 Round Mag

20 Round Mag Optic: Teplo Clear Shot

Teplo Clear Shot Rear Grip: Demo Cleanshot Grip

Demo Cleanshot Grip Perk Package: Scout Base Perks: Scavenger and Strong Arm Bonus Perk: Focus Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Scout Lethal: Frag Grenade or Semtex

Frag Grenade or Semtex Tactical: Stun Grenade

Accuracy and range are also the focus in the Warzone 2.0 loadout for the TAQ-M, but there are noticeable changes as it is a different playing field. Here, only the FSS Ole-V Laser comes from the MW2 loadout. For the barrel, we went with the LR 1:7 20.5” Barrel as it increases the range and accuracy as well as the damage of the rifle. This will be pivotal in taking out targets at mid and long-range. Since gunfights can erupt at any time in Warzone 2.0, a large magazine is pretty useful which is why the 20 Round Mag is a great choice here. Additionally, the Demo Cleanshot Grip improves the accuracy as well as the ADS speed. Finally, for the optic, we went with the Teplo Clear Shot as it has both 5x magnification and thermal target identification which is pivotal in all kinds of situations in the Warzone.

For the perk package, the Scout setup seems to work great here. It has Scavenger and Strong Arm as the base perks. Scavenger, as mentioned before, helps in recovering additional ammo from dead enemies while Strong Arm helps in throwing equipment farther and decreases the cooking time of grenades. Focus is the bonus perk here which helps in reducing flinch when in ADS mode and also extends the Hold Breath duration. Finally, Ghost will keep you hidden under enemy radars. The lethal and tactical options are the same as the ones in the Modern Warfare 2 loadout.