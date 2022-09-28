The best Fish or Bear Paw builds in Gunfire Reborn

In Gunfire Reborn, some Occult Scrolls and weapon effects are misunderstood, brought about by both vague wording and drop rarity. Sometimes, such as with the Legendary Occult Scroll Fish or Bear Paw, it’s unfamiliarity with how and when weapon effects are applied. This legendary scroll offers a boost to almost all outgoing weapon DPS, but there are some specific scrolls and weapons that scale frighteningly well with this.

Fish or Bear Paw

The Legendary Occult Scroll, Fish or Bear Paw, has unique effects that synergizes with weaponry and scrolls that have multiple ‘on hit’ effects. It removes 40% weapon damage, but then has every attack strike twice for up to fifteen projectiles. Additional excess projectiles increase weapon damage for the current shot by 3% per additional. The damage boost, however, is locked at a maximum of 45 total projectiles.

The enhanced version gains 4% damage per additional projectile, per shot.

If playing in Reincarnation, and Spiritual Link is enabled, Fish or Bear Paw has an additional Armor Breaker effect. Once activated, by holding a total of three Armor Breaker Occult Scrolls, additional projectiles are fired with true damage striking equal to 15% of the targets current HP.

Fish or Bear Paw synergies in Gunfire Reborn

The following synergies are broken down by weapons, and then by Occult Scrolls.

Weapons

All elemental weapons are buffed, effectively having a chance to proc twice for each round fired. If the weapon has a 50% elemental effect chance, with this Occult Scroll it is raised to 75%.

Crimson Firescale and Poisonous Blade will charge their abilities twice as fast, as each hit is counted twice by the weaponry.

Both Demonlore and Laser Gloves stack their bonuses twice as fast, allowing players to reach high-level damage quickly

On-hit weapon inscriptions have a doubled chance to proc, per projectile.

Occult Scrolls

Merciless Combo, and to a lesser extent, Merciless Strike, both benefit from the Fish or Bear Paw. Merciless combo increases DPS by 15% for two seconds on every hit, which stacks twice as quickly thanks to the effects.

Giant Slayer offers a 10% chance to deal 15% of the enemy’s current health, with a rare opportunity to proc twice in one bullet.

Skill Booster doubles the damage of the following secondary skill damage, from 4 to 8%.

Debuffs

Not every scroll is meant for every character and weapon, and it’s true for Fish or Bear Paw as well. While you can use it with these effects and characters, you might not be getting the most bang for your buck.