The best games to play like Wordle – The best Wordle alternatives

If you’re like everyone else, then you’ve been playing Wordle. Everyday, you get up and make your guesses, and hopefully, you keep your streak up. However, Wordle is limited to only one word per day, and it’s no surprise that you want to play some more games in the same vein. We have put together some of the best Wordle alternatives to play.

These games can be played in a browser, just like Wordle, and are completely free of charge.

Hello Wordl

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hello Wordl not only plays very similar to Wordle, but it also allows players to play as many times as they want. You can also customize how many letters are in the word, going from a four-letter word all the way up to an 11 letter word. Want to take that extra challenge? Or maybe you want to make the game easier for you? Hello Wordl is perfect for you.

Nerdle

Screenshot by Gamepur

Nerdle is Wordle for Mathematics fans. Players have eight slots per line, with six guesses to make an equation. Like normal Maths, Nerdle requires the equation to make sense, so the answer will be a normal equation. It sounds a lot more difficult than it really is, and it’s a lot of fun.

Squabble

Screenshot by Gamepur

It seems like every game has a Battle Royale mode right now, and Wordle is no different. Squabble is a Wordle alternative that pits players against each other, either by random matchmaking or playing with friends. Players have six guesses to make a five-letter word, but every player’s health bar is slowly running down, with incorrect guesses losing health. The last player standing wins.

Unfortunately, Squabble is only available on desktops right now, with a mobile version planned to release soon.

Wordle Unlimited

Screenshot by Gamepur

You like Wordle but want to keep playing past your daily guesses? Look no further; Wordle Unlimited is the perfect game for you. It’s the same as Wordle, except you can play as often or as little as you would like. There are no changes to the core gameplay, no other offerings; it’s Wordle but more.

Worldle

Screenshot by Gamepur

What happens if you take Wordle and Geography? Well, you get Worldle. Tasking players with guessing a new landmass every day, Worldle is great fun and can be pretty difficult at times. Luckily, Worldle helps by telling you how far your guesses are away from the actual answer, as well as the direction of the answer.

Now that you have a few more Wordle alternatives to play daily, you don’t have to worry about sitting around for the new Wordle to release. There’s plenty of other options out there, but the alternatives are some of the best you can play! And if you’re struggling to get your Wordle answer today, and want to keep your streak, check out our Wordle Answer page, which is updated daily.