The best Harley Quinn combos in MultiVersus

Harley Quinn isn’t the only DC comics representative in MultiVersus, but she is the only one that pranks the opponent with traps before pummeling them with a baseball bat. Here are the best combos to make use of her tricky tactics.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Simple 4-Hit Combo

Ground →, Ground →, Ground →, Ground →

Most MultiVersus characters have standard three-hit combos, but Harley’s most basic one actually gets in a fourth attack. Simply tap your side ground attack four times for an easy series of baseball bat swings and kicks.

4-Hit Combo to Launch

Ground →, Ground →, Ground →, Ground →, Ground ↓, Ground ↓

You can take that same simple combo and add a launcher to it. After your fourth bat attack, switch to a double low ground attack to kick your opponent up into the air.

Air Juggle to 4-Hit Combo

Air ↓, Ground ↓, Ground ↑, Air ↓, Ground →, Ground →, Ground →, Ground →

This is another variation of the four-hitter. While descending onto an enemy from the air, use this combo to set them up for another series of bat attacks and kicks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jerk-in-the-Box Launch

Special ↓, Special →, Ground ↑, Air ↑

This launch option builds off of Harley’s down special, called Jerk-in-the-Box. When pressed, it drops a jack-in-the-box that explodes on contact. By pairing this with Prank Shot, you can knock the enemy right into the box then follow up with some additional attacks.

Jerk-in-the Box Juggle

Special ↓, Special →, Ground ↑, Air →, Air →, Ground →, Ground →, Ground →, Ground →

This last combo puts together the best of both worlds with the other stuff we listed before. You can combine the launcher with your basic four-hitter for a multi-step combo that really rushes down your opponent.

Best combo-perk pairings for Harley Quinn

MultiVersus’ perk system means you can further enhance these combos with additional effects and increased damage. Confetti Explosion and Up Up and A Slay are great for any of the launchers, and since they also incorporate projectiles, perks like Deadshot and Make It Rain Dog can also boost your damage and speed, respectively.