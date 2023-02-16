The 10 best Hogwarts Legacy Easter Eggs

Hogwarts Legacy lets us explore the magical world in the skin of a 5th-year student who has ties with ancient magic during the 1800s. The school of magic and witchcraft, the town of Hogsmeade, many other well-known places, and others not so well known will also be explorable in this massive adventure. The magical world surrounding Hogwarts is an incredible and extensive place full of creatures, locations, and of course, secrets. Nobody would miss the chance to sneak in a couple of Easter eggs in the game. Here are some of the best Easter eggs in Hogwarts Legacy.

1. Talking mirrors

Screenshot by Gamepur

These talking mirrors can be found in bathrooms and other rooms, and they will talk to us about our appearance, although at other times, they will mess with us, too. What makes these mirrors an Easter egg is that Harry Potter himself already had to deal with them, just like us in Hogwarts Legacy.

2. Magical sweets

In the third film, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, we see in a scene Harry, Ron, and other Gryffindor classmates tasting a variety of sweets that make them imitate animals like a lion or the Hogwarts Express itself. However, you can also find these sweets in Hogwarts Legacy, specifically in the Honeydukes candy store in the village of Hogsmeade.

3. The Hogwarts motto

Harry Potter fans will know that the Hogwarts motto is: “Never tickle a sleeping dragon.” However, Avalanche wanted to pay homage to this motto with a mural showing a man waking up a dragon.

4. Goblet of Fire Vessel

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the trophy room of Hogwarts, we find the Goblet of Fire container, a tournament that we could already see in Harry Potter, but it is much older than we could imagine.

5. The Hogwarts mascot

Many of you will know the tentacular mascot of Hogwarts. The giant squid of the black lake is mentioned in the novels, which we can see in Hogwarts Legacy. The first time we spot him will be during the broom flying class, but we can also see him randomly around the lake at any time, although that’s not all. If we go to the Slytherin common room and cast a spell on the windows, a squid tentacle will slam it.

6. PolyjuicePotion in the bathrooms

Screenshot by Gamepur

In Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Hermione prepares in Moaning Myrtle’s bathroom a Polyjuice Potion so that she, Harry, and Ron can sneak into the Slytherin common room. In some Hogwarts Legacy bathrooms, you can find a nod to this moment.

7. Book through which Tom Riddle learned about Horcruxes.

In a mission in which we sneak into the restricted area of the Hogwarts library, we find a book of dark magic. This is none other than the book through which Tom Riddle learned about the Horcruxes before becoming he who should not be named.

8. Armor fighting in the hall

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you make your way through the hall with two golden suits of armor, you’ll witness a pretty ruthless fight. One of the suits of armor gets annoyed at the other’s humming and, after a few visits, unleashes his fury on him. It may take a couple of walks by the hall, but you can’t miss this one.

9. Golden Snitch fluttering

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Golden Snitch is one of the most iconic objects in the saga. Although there is no Quidditch for some reason, the golden Snitch does make an appearance in the game. If you pay attention to your character’s loading screen, you will see how it flutters. It may also appear randomly while exploring the castle and common rooms.

10. A problematic relative

Screenshot by Gamepur

At some point in the game, some Omnis Gaunt will attack you. His last name might ring a bell. The Gaunts come from Salazar Slytherin’s blood, so you know their reputation precedes them. Omnis Gaunt is none other than a direct relative of he who must not be named.