Can you play Quidditch in Hogwarts Legacy?

For fans of the Harry Potter books and movies, Quidditch is one of the more exciting events to take place in the Wizarding World. While there are plenty of magical games and things to see throughout the story, this top sport for witches and wizards always gets the spotlight. That being said, with players joining Hogwarts for the first time as a fifth-year student in Hogwarts Legacy, can you play Quidditch?

Related: What to do with Demiguise Statues in Hogwarts Legacy

Is Quidditch in Hogwarts Legacy?

Unfortunately for wizarding sports fans, Quidditch is not playable in Hogwarts Legacy. While you can fly a broom around and visit the Quidditch arena on the grounds surrounding the castle, there is no side mode to enjoy the game. The in-universe explanation for this is that the current Headmaster for Hogwarts, Professor Phineas Nigellus Black, has canceled the Quidditch season for the current year at Hogwarts due to an unfortunate accident that happened the year prior. When he makes this announcement during the Sorting Ceremony, the students are unsurprisingly disappointed, and he demands they focus on their studies.

Related: How to unlock locked doors in Hogwarts Legacy

While Hogwarts Legacy does not support Quidditch, and likely never will, there was a time during development when the team was working on having the sport present, with all positions fully playable, depending on what you wanted to try. Unfortunately, for whatever reason, the functionality was cut. Maybe they couldn’t get it running the way they wanted, but the more likely reason is the hard cost of business demanding they put their focus on other parts of the game.

Hopefully, we can get a new Quidditch game or sequel to Hogwarts Legacy that lets us play Quidditch at some point in the future. It is highly unlikely that will ever happen with this current game.