The best Ignis Wraith build in Warframe (2022)

The Ignis Wraith is a more potent variant of the Ignis weapon in Warframe. This variant was initially released with a limited event but can now be earned from various sources. The Ignis is one of the best weapons in Warframe, capable of dealing large swaths of status damage against all enemy types. The Wraith variant is better in every aspect. This guide will explain the best Ignis Wraith build in Warframe and how to earn it.

The best Ignis Wraith build in Warframe

The Ignis is a Grineer-designed flamethrower created to tackle the infested hordes. In your hands, this weapon can be built to tackle all the enemy types Warframe has to offer. The Ignis Wraith variant improved critical chance, status chance, and magazine size. It’s a superior version in all respects. The modifications and build for a strong Ignis apply directly to an Ignis Wraith.

The Ignis Wraith is a flamethrower that can be altered to fire multiple elements instead of just Heat damage. This build takes advantage of the innate status chance and Heat damage to devastate enemies from every faction in the game. These mods are vital for this weapon, and they’re relatively easy to track down and don’t rely on the pure luck of a Riven to make it potent.

Hammer Shot: Increases critical damage and status chance.

Heavy Caliber: +165% damage and -55% accuracy.

Malignant Force: +60% toxin damage and status chance.

Rime Rounds: +60% cold damage and status chance.

Sinister Reach: Increases beam length.

Split Chamber: +90% multishot damage.

Vital Sense: +120% critical hit damage.

The Ignis Wraith requires some legwork to build up properly, and this build requires four Forma to fit all these expensive mods. If you’re fortunate enough to find a Riven for the Ignis, you can substitute it instead of Sinister Reach to maximize this gun’s potential. Heavy Caliber is essential, as the accuracy loss penalty doesn’t affect this weapon’s aim or damage potential as it does to precision-based armaments.

This weapon can be earned via trade with other players or by joining a level ten clan and purchasing the blueprint from the Chem Lab. Baro Ki’Teer will offer this weapon for 250,000 credits and 550 Ducats. The Veil Proxima Railjack missions can also drop this weapon, but the drop chances are pretty low.

You can choose to slide in different mods once you get accustomed to this weapon’s playstyle, but this build will carry you through the entire Star chart and beyond if you.