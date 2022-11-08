The best items for Scarlet Rot immunity in Elden Ring
Keep the Rot at bay.
Scarlet Rot is one of the worst status effects in all of Elden Ring. While it doesn’t deal as much immediate damage as Madness, Bleed, or Frostbite, it’s far more pervasive, with multiple poison swamps around the Lands Between waiting to afflict players. There are only a few ways of alleviating the Rot, and the most consistent is the Immunity stat. We’ll cover all the ways to boost Immunity below.
How to boost the Immunity stat in Elden Ring
Immunity governs your resistance to poison and Scarlet Rot. Both have varying degrees of severity, with locations like the Lake of Rot or bosses like Malenia, Blade of Miquella applying harsher Rot than the Swamp of Aeonia or Commander O’Neil. The higher your Immunity stat, the longer it takes the Rot bar to fill and the status to afflict you. Note that the longer that bar is, the longer it takes to drain once filled, so Scarlet Rot will damage you for a longer period should it take hold.
There are four ways to increase your Immunity in Elden Ring: level your Vigor stat, equip specific Talismans, use specific consumables and wear certain types of armor.
- Leveling Vigor: Every time you level Vigor, your Health and Resistances increase, including your Immunity stat. You’ll want to have 60 Vigor for any build beyond level 80 or 90 for both survivability and the ability to withstand different statuses.
- Equip specific talismans: There are two Talisman types that increase your Immunity: the Mottled Necklace and its +1 variant, as well as the Immunizing Horn Charm and its +1 variant.
- Use specific craftable consumables: Both Immunizing Cured Meat and Immunizing White Cured Meat (made via the Armorer’s Cookbook [5]) will work. As will Dappled Cured Meat and Dappled White Cured Meat (made via the Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [18]).
- Wear certain types of armor: Oddly, most heavy armor in Elden Ring doesn’t provide much additional Immunity. The most provided is through the Mushroom set, with the Rotten Gravekeeper Cloak, Guardian Garb (Full Bloom), and Bull Goat set giving slightly less.