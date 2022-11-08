The best items for Scarlet Rot immunity in Elden Ring

Scarlet Rot is one of the worst status effects in all of Elden Ring. While it doesn’t deal as much immediate damage as Madness, Bleed, or Frostbite, it’s far more pervasive, with multiple poison swamps around the Lands Between waiting to afflict players. There are only a few ways of alleviating the Rot, and the most consistent is the Immunity stat. We’ll cover all the ways to boost Immunity below.

How to boost the Immunity stat in Elden Ring

Immunity governs your resistance to poison and Scarlet Rot. Both have varying degrees of severity, with locations like the Lake of Rot or bosses like Malenia, Blade of Miquella applying harsher Rot than the Swamp of Aeonia or Commander O’Neil. The higher your Immunity stat, the longer it takes the Rot bar to fill and the status to afflict you. Note that the longer that bar is, the longer it takes to drain once filled, so Scarlet Rot will damage you for a longer period should it take hold.

There are four ways to increase your Immunity in Elden Ring: level your Vigor stat, equip specific Talismans, use specific consumables and wear certain types of armor.