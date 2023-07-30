In competitive shooters like Apex Legends, precise movement and trigger control are the difference between victory and defeat. This only becomes more important when battling through ranked matches each season or during ALGS tournaments.

This guide explains the best keybinds for Apex Legends on PC so players are always at the top of their game regardless of the competition. These layouts are easy to setup and remember so they can be quickly pulled together wherever needed.

Apex Legends features more keybind inputs than most other battle royale/multiplayer titles. With its revolutionary pinging system, along with the basic keybinds, there’s a lot for PC players to customize on their mouse and keyboard. While players should use whatever makes them comfortable, some keybind strategies and combinations are more popular than others.

Apex Legends Basic Keybinds Explained

As with any multiplayer game, there are basic keybinds that everyone should follow. The movement, firing, aiming, and sprinting keys all fall into this category, so let’s quickly go over these basic inputs.

Move Forward : W

: W Move Back : S

: S Move Left : A

: A Move Right : D

: D Sprint : Left Shift

: Left Shift Jump : Space

: Space Crouch (Toggle) : Left Control

: Left Control Crouch (Hold): C

The only real wiggle room with these keybinds is in the crouching inputs. While it’s recommended players use a combination of C and Left Control, you can easily flip-flop the two of these keybinds.

Best Gameplay Keybinds for Apex Legends

Next, we have the keybinds that players will use for gunfights and navigating the various maps in Apex Legends. One thing to note: these specific keybinds are widely used across the community, including professional players in competitions such as the ALGS Split 2 Playoffs.

Tactical Ability : Q

: Q Ultimate Ability : X

: X Interact/Pick-Up : E

: E Inventory : TAB

: TAB Map : M

: M Attack : Left Mouse

: Left Mouse Toggle Fire Mode : B

: B Aim Down Sight (Hold) : Right Mouse

: Right Mouse Melee : F

: F Reload : R

: R Cycle Weapon : Scroll Wheel

: Scroll Wheel Equip Weapon 1 : 1

: 1 Equip Weapon 2 : 2

: 2 Holster Weapons : 3

: 3 Equip Grenade : G

: G Use Health Item : 4

: 4 Use Syringe: H

There are many more keybinds in this section, so there’s more room for differences. For example, some players have “Melee” as V or Left Alt. This is a solid set of guidelines, but with something like “Toggle Fire Mode,” players can use whatever they feel comfortable with.

Best Pinging Keybinds for Apex Legends

Finally, there are the keybinds that are mainly specific to Apex Legends. As with the other sections on this list, certain combinations work best for pinging. However, merely choosing an input that’s somewhat close to where players place their hands is vital since they’ll be pinging quite a bit in any given match.

Open Quip Wheel/ Thank You : V

: V Ping : Mouse Button 5

: Mouse Button 5 Ping (Enemy Here) : Middle Mouse Button

: Middle Mouse Button Ping (Watching/Defending Here): Mouse Button 4

Though there are more than just four pinging keybinds, but we feel that only these three are necessary for a keybind. If players hold the main ping keybind, a menu with all of the other pinging options comes up. So, while they can customize each keybind, it’s not necessary. If fans find yourself using any of the other ping options regularly, they should assign a new keybind to it so that it doesn’t waste time in the middle of a match.

What Keybinds do Pros use in Apex Legends?

Pro players in Apex Legends tournaments each have their own set of keybinds that they’re comfortable with. However, for the most part, they use the keybinds we’ve outlined above. While it’s possible to try out each pro’s specific keybind set to see if it works better or worse on a personal playstyle level, we believe players will benefit more from looking at professional keybinds for Apex Legends and taking one or two that look good to them. Below are some examples of the keybinds that could improve anyone’s game and which pros use them.