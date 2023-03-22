The best Mika build in Genshin Impact

Mika is a 4-star character in Genshin Impact and a new Cryo healer that possesses a unique buff. Mika wields a Polearm as his weapon, giving him various options to help him support the team. Mika doesn’t do much for damage, but he can empower Physical damage dealers and auto-attackers, two classes that are somewhat neglected in the meta right now.

As a 4-star character, Mika can be pulled on any Limited Event Wish, Limited Weapon, and Standard Banner. He may periodically receive a “rate-up” on a Limited Event Wish banner, which increases his drop rate and makes it more likely you’ll pull him. Mika has numerous viable build paths, so follow this guide to learn which weapons and artifacts will best suit him at any given opportunity.

Related: All Mika skills, talents, and ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Best weapons for Mika in Genshin Impact

The Favonius Lance is Mika’s best weapon. Mika’s Attack Speed bonus buff is unconditional, so we don’t need to fish for any stats to increase the buff. Instead, all Mika really needs is to ensure his Elemental Burst can be cast frequently. Therefore, the Favonius Lance is used to give Mika some more Energy Recharge, as well as to provide energy particles for his teammates.

is Mika’s best weapon. Mika’s Attack Speed bonus buff is unconditional, so we don’t need to fish for any stats to increase the buff. Instead, all Mika really needs is to ensure his Elemental Burst can be cast frequently. Therefore, the Favonius Lance is used to give Mika some more Energy Recharge, as well as to provide energy particles for his teammates. If you have enough Energy Recharge, you can potentially consider another weapon like the Black Tassel to increase Mika’s Max HP and increase his healing output. Other Energy Recharge weapons like the Prototype Starglitter are also good choices.

Best artifacts for Mika in Genshin Impact

The 4-piece Noblesse Oblige allows Mika to provide some more buffs with a 20% ATK buff to his team after casting his Elemental Burst. The 2-piece bonus on this set is useless, as Mika’s Elemental Burst does no damage. But the ATK buff is significant and can increase Mika’s support capabilities even further.

allows Mika to provide some more buffs with a 20% ATK buff to his team after casting his Elemental Burst. The 2-piece bonus on this set is useless, as Mika’s Elemental Burst does no damage. But the ATK buff is significant and can increase Mika’s support capabilities even further. The 4-piece Ocean Hued Clam set is his next best option, increasing his healing output significantly while also giving him some slight DPS potential.

Best teams for Mika in Genshin Impact

Image via miYoHo