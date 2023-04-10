The 10 best Minecraft Survival Servers

No man is an island, even in gaming. In Minecraft, playing on your own can indeed be fun, but playing with others is a whole different experience—especially when it’s as high-intensity as survival. If you’re out there looking for some of the best Minecraft survival servers, we’ve put together a list to help you out.

CatCraft

CatCraft is a semi-vanilla server with a few mods which offers a different experience from your traditional vanilla Minecraft gameplay. These mods include instant ore vein mining, instant tree chopping, grief protection, land claiming, and an extensive biome selector. To top it all off, the Realms’ Overworlds never reset, allowing the players to preserve their history for many years to come.

DogeCraft

DogeCraft was made to provide a fun RPG survival-themed game in the style of Minecraft. Having that Minecraft charm with added mods and experience provides absolute fun for both new and old players of the game. Ranging from custom items, weapons, and armor to craft, to new types of ores, a variety of fishes, and new plants to harvest, this RPG-style survival server is a good time waiting to happen.

MysticMC

Tons of shops and original Minecraft plug-ins are just some of the few things that MysticMC can offer. The server is plentiful when it comes to shops and unique enchantments for your Minecraft survival playthrough. MysticMC offers Factions and Prison with features like shops that include crates with precious loot and 250 custom enchantments. The server also has an amazing Skyblock mode where there are Daily Challenges, Quests, Shop, Crates, Teams, 50-made Skyblock custom enchantments, and warps.

ManaCube

ManaCube is one of the oldest and still active servers in this list. Made back in 2013, ManaCube is a Minecraft survival server that offers eight game modes. From PvP to parkour, if you’re an active and competitive Minecraft fighter, then you can easily enjoy this server. For those who have a creative side, the SkyBlock mode is a place where your imagination is your limit.

PixelBlock

PixelBlock is one of the best Minecraft servers. From solo gaming to multiplayer, you won’t run out of things to do. PixelBlock is a player-driven server, meaning the server runs and provides for the players, making the experience feel more personal.

If you’re looking for their game modes, be prepared for a long list because their game mods include a lot: survival, minigames, vanilla, towny, Skywars, Skyblock, RPG, PvP, PvE, Prison, Pixelmon, Parkour, Lifesteal, KitPvP, Hunger Games, HCF, FTB, Factions, Economy, Creativity, and Anarchy.

InsanityCraft

As one of the original Minecraft servers, InsanityCraft was made all the way back in 2012 and still has an ever-growing community. From Skyblock, Faction, and other game modes, this still popular server’s ideal for those looking for a fun and relaxed atmosphere. You’ll also find some of the nicest Minecraft veterans in the community, making it an ideal space for new players as well.

2b2t

The one thing that makes this server unique from other servers is the lack of player regulations, making 2b2t one of the most hardcore survival servers around. Unlike other servers, the 2b2t Minecraft server has no game modes, no mods, no plug-ins, and most importantly, there are no rules.

From the blasted land on spawn to toxic players, it is near impossible to even stay alive while you’re at spawn. Plus, if you think getting out of spawn is a challenge, pray that you don’t encounter any other players because hacks are allowed and you will be killed almost immediately bringing you back to spawn.