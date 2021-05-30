The best mods for Tekken 7

Tekken 7 is one of the most popular fighting games available for several reasons, but its mod support is certainly among them. There are hundreds of good mods, and it’s easy to get lost when getting started. Developer Bandai Namco made it really easy to use mods, which makes it a little less stressful starting out. All you need to do is put mod files in the dedicated mod folder in the game’s files and you’re all set. There are sometimes a few other steps you need to do, but mods pretty much always have instructions on the download page and in its files.

There are all kinds of mods available that can do everything from changing the graphics of characters and arenas to adding different music to the game’s files. Our guide will help you with the rest of the work by pointing you in the direction of some of the best mods available to use for Tekken 7.

Firnis – Image Enhancer

Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment / Modder darkjoghurt

Firnis – Image Enhancer requires more powerful hardware to run well, but it’s worth it if your computer can handle it. It retains the style of the game while also making everything look dramatically better. There’s more color, better lighting, enhanced distance fog, and the game is just all-around better. The difference is more obvious when the game is in motion, but the images are still vastly improved. The four-year-old PC version has never looked better thanks to the power of the modding community.

Geometric Plane Mod

Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment / Modder AegisReflectorUK

Geometric Plane Mod is another stage-altering mod that adds variety and wonder to the arena. It almost feels like you’re inside the old loading screens for Assassin’s Creed. This arena is really unique and one we would really recommend trying.

Purple Galaxy Azure 2

Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment / Modder AboveHuman

Modder AboveHuman has created a large number of custom mods for Tekken 7, but Purple Galaxy Azure 2 is one of their best creations. It’s so good that it’s almost distracting while you’re playing. It’s mesmerizing and adds a magical touch to the game, which is nice if you’ve already played the available stages hundreds of times. Flooded Space Dojo is another stunning mod from AboveHuman that we’d recommend checking out.

Tekken 7 Jukebox Tool

Tekken 7 Jukebox Tool helps add variety to Tekken 7 while also celebrating the history of the series. Through the use of this mod, you can add music from other games in the series. It’s cool if you want something different or if you’d like to revisit the atmosphere of an earlier game but with the refined and most current gameplay available in the Tekken series.

Tekken 7 Tomio Fujisawa Character Select and Battle Icon

Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment / Modder omponx

The Tekken 7 Tomio Fujisawa Character Select and Battle Icon mod changes and improves the character selection screen by adding artwork from Tomio Fujisawa, who has created iconic art for the franchise. The Character Select screen looks fine as it is, but this takes it from functional to fascinating. It’s a great addition to the available mods and makes the game feel fresh and new, without taking anything away from it. There are some inconsistencies since Fujisawa hasn’t made art for some characters, but the mod creator pulled from the best art they could find in those instances.