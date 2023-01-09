The 10 best Mono-Green commanders in Magic: the Gathering

Commander introduces a variety of strategies, giving many Magic: The Gathering cards a chance to shine. A Commander deck revolves around the titular Commander, a legendary creature that dictates the flow of the strategy. Green decks are known for mana ramp and powerful creatures, along with empowering existing creatures and creating token creatures.

While Commander is a casual format and everyone has their own favorites, some mono-green Commanders do stand out. They are great for people who haven’t thought about mono-green Commander, and are looking for decks that can hold their own against their friends. Give these mono-green Commanders a try, and unleash their power against your friends.

10) Omnath, Locus of Mana

Omnath is perfect for players who are looking to exploit green’s penchant for generating large amounts of mana. While you do have to keep track of the mana you generate, your excess green mana gives Omnath even more power. It also helps you in the late-game, with extra mana to pull off complex strategies of your choosing.

9) Yeva, Nature’s Herald

Being able to play cards as if they were instants allows you to play them almost anytime you want. Yeva gives green creatures flash, which allows you to play them as if they were instants. It is great for giving you an extra blocker when you need, or providing an extra creature type when tallying up a bonus. It’s great for helping players get used to playing larger green creatures, though it doesn’t mean that these creatures are free from summoning sickness.

8) Kodama of the East Tree

Kodama of the East Tree allows you to play multiple cards at once. Since few creatures will have the same ability, you can play two permanents for the price of one. Permanents don’t have to be creatures, they can be enchantments or artifacts, giving Kodama a lot of utility to be useful. It also allows you to have two Commanders as long as it has the Partner ability, giving you more access to strategies and combos.

7) Azusa, Lost but Seeking

For Commander decks looking at mana ramp, Azusa, Lost but Seeking provides a great opportunity to explore the concept. You can play two additional lands instead of just one, which allows you to start building your mana earlier than other players. You will have to be careful of cards that destroy lands, but being able to get a head start on mana early on can give you a solid foundation.

6) Marwyn, the Nurturer

Green mana is known for the elven creature type, and Marwyn, the Nurturer is a great representative. A Commander deck built around elves will allow Marwyn to build strength and deal great amounts of damage. The ability to add green mana equal to Marwyn’s total power will be great with many elves. You can also boost Marwyn’s strength with enchantments, artifact equipment, or other +1/+1 counters if you aren’t looking to use elves.

5) Vorinclex, Monstrous Raider

Green decks are known for putting plenty of +1/+1 counters on creatures, and Vorinclex allows you to double that effect. Being able to double the number of counters you can put on a permanent or player can turn your creatures into powerhouses quickly. Halving these counters for other players can hamper other mono-green Commander players, giving you an advantage that is hard to shake off.

4) Chatterfang, Squirrel General

Chatterfang is a great example of using token creatures offensively, without using them in combat directly. Squirrel tokens are generated whenever you create tokens of your own. This means tokens of any kind, allowing you to build a Squirrel army alongside your typical token armada. You can also sacrifice Squirrel tokens to give creatures a boost, or even weaken an enemy creature. It might take black mana to cast, but mono-green decks still have ways to get access to mana of other colors.

3) Gargos, Vicious Watcher

Few Commanders represent the large creatures that green decks are known for than Gargos, Vicious Watcher. Hydra creatures are known for their bulk and high mana costs, and Gargos allows you to get them out faster. Some Hydras also have X in their mana cost, meaning you can strengthen some of the abilities they get with when cast.

2) Esika, God of the Tree

Commander decks often have more than one legendary creature, and green decks are no stranger to generating mana from other colors. Esika, God of the Tree allows you to add one mana of any color, but also give that ability to other legendary creatures. That might not seem relevant in a mono-green deck, but it allows you to play Esika’s enchantment and continually generate creatures.

1) Yisan, the Wanderer Bard

Yisan, the Wanderer Bard may take some time to build up, but it can grow to allow you to search your deck for the perfect creature. Build verse counters as often as you can, which allows you to search up creatures that you need anytime you wish. Just before combat, at the start of your turn, or at the end of your turn. Yisan can build on existing advantages, or turn the tides if your Commander deck is facing a tough situation.