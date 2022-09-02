The best Morty combos in MultiVersus

Morty is one of the trickier characters to master in MultiVersus. His attacks have a lot of variety, but they can also be quite squirrelly. We’ve compiled a list of some of his most useful combos to keep you grounded and dealing consistent damage.

Ground Combo to Launcher

Ground ↓, Ground →, Ground →, Ground ↑, Jump, Air ↑

All of these combos make use of Morty’s heavy punch, dubbed “Armothy,” but most don’t go through the entire side ground combo. Start with a low Plumbus, follow with two punches, then knock your opponent into the air. From there you can follow up with more air attacks.

Ground Combo Juggle

Ground ↓, Ground →, Ground →, Special →, Ground ↓, Ground →, Ground →

If done right, this can catch your enemy in a deadly loop. By moving from the Plumbus-punch combo into Morty’s dirt pillar side special, you can keep them in a side-to-side juggle.

Ground Combo with Range

Ground ↓, Ground →, Ground →, Ground Neutral, Ground Neutral, Jump, Air ↓

This one puts some variation on the ground combo by adding in Morty’s neutral ground attack, which fires a laser blast. After punching your opponent back, fire off a few shots, then jump up to knock them back down to earth.

Air-to-Ground Combo

Air →, Ground ↓, Ground ↑, Jump, Air ↓, Ground →, Ground →, Ground →

This can be started as you descend on an enemy from above or after your own jump. Either way, the pattern starts by launching your opponent, bringing them back down, and finishing with the full Armothy side combo, which ends with a strike from Hammer Morty.

Best combo-perk pairings for Morty

Morty has a lot of zoning options, but these combos are almost entirely focused on melee. As such, you’ll want to stick with perks like Lumpy Space Punch, Percussive Punch Power, and Wildcat Brawler. Morty’s signature perk I’m More Than Just A Hammer will also add some additional flair to the air-to-ground combo listed above.