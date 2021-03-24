The best and most profitable crops for each season – Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town

The heart of your farm in Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town is growing crops. To maximize your profits, you want to focus on particular crops each season.

In this guide, we will run through some of the best options, including some hidden ones, for the crops that you should grow for Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter. You should also always make sure that you are not putting down a crop that will not reach fruition before the end of the season.

Spring

Cucumber

While it does take 7 days for your Cucumbers to start giving you returns, they are one of the best crops to grow in spring. They will give you three yields if you keep watering them, and should return 430 Gold for every 70 Gold that you spend.

Garlic

You won’t get access to Garlic until you hit level 9 in the relevant title for agriculture, but it is very profitable once you get access to it.

Broccoli

You can only buy Broccoli Seeds at the store in Winter, but it will still grow in Spring. Make sure you stock up on Broccoli Seeds so you can focus it in the Spring, as it has the highest profit margins of any crop that will grow in the Spring.

Summer

Watermelon

Once again, you need to hit level 9 to get access to the Watermelon, and when you do it is the best Summer crop.

Green Pepper

Until you get to the Watermelon, you want to focus on Green Peppers due to their high profitability. They give 4 crops pers harvest, which is great.

Autumn

Sweet Potato

Sweet Potato will give you the highest profit of all the Autumn plants.

Green Pepper

Good news for people who focused on Green Pepper in Summer is that it will still grow in Autumn, so is a safe crop to plant at the end of the season.

Winter

Leek

Leek Seeds cost a lot, but it grow fast and will also give you the highest profit of any crop in the game.

Broccoli

Broccoli is also a fantastic choice for the winter, and you can still grow it in Spring. If you are focusing on Leek, make sure you switch to Broccoli at the end of the season, and stock up on Seeds before Spring arrives.

