The best Mountain Cup Pokémon teams in Pokémon Go – March 2023

Pokémon Go introduces multiple cups and competitions for you to participate in while playing the Battle League. The Mountain Cup will be an intense competition where you can test your favorite teams against other competitors. There are a handful of rules you’ll need to follow when participating in these battles, and not every Pokémon will be an option for you. Here’s what you need to know about the best Pokémon Teams to use in the Mountain Cup in Pokémon Go.

The best Pokémon to use in the Mountain Cup in Pokémon Go

It is important to note any Pokémon you use in this competition cannot exceed 1,500 CP. They must also be an Ice, Ground, Rock, or Steel-type Pokémon to appear on your team. Despite meeting these requirements, all players won’t be able to use Swampert because it has been banned from this competition.

Diggersby, Lapras, and Runerigus

Diggersby is a more robust Ground-type Pokémon that routinely appears in the Great League. We highly recommend making this Pokémon your lead for a team and having Lapras and Runerigus back it up. Although Runerigus is also a Ground-type, the fact it’s a Ghost-type should make it more challenging to counter, especially with Lapras on your team.

Diggersby: Mud Shot (fast move), Fire Punch, and Earthquake

Lapras: Ice Shard (fast move), Surf, and Skull Bash

Runerigus: Shadow Claw (fast move), Sand Tomb, and Shadow Ball

Whiscash, Lycanroc (Midnight), and Abomasnow

Next, we have Whiscash, which only has to fear other Grass-type Pokémon that could appear in the Mountain Cup. This includes Kartana, Torterra, and Abomasnow as some of the bigger choices. To assist it, we’d recommend adding Lycanrock in its Midnight form and Abomasnow to help build out this team, giving Whiscash plenty of room to be a dominating force in these battles.

Whiscash: Mud Shot (fast move), Mud Bomb, and Blizzard

Lycanroc (Midnight): Counter (fast move), Stone Edge, and Psychic Fangs

Abomasnow: Powder Snow (fast move), Weather ball (Ice-type), Energy Ball

Marshtomp, Donphan, and Lucario

Although Swampert is banned from the Mountain Cup, Marshtomp should be available to compete. Like Whiscash, Marshtomp only has Grass-types to gear, and you can have Donphan and Lucario in the other slots to round your selection. Lucario should be an excellent choice and is a flexible option for this competition, being a helpful Fighting and Steel-type Pokémon with a decent variety of attacks.

Marshtomp: Mud Shot (fast move), Surf, and Mud Bomb

Donphan: Counter (fast move), Earthquake, and Body Slam

Lucario: Counter (fast move), Power-Up Punch, and Shadow Ball

Gliscor, Walrein, and Registeel

This team focuses on using Gliscor, Walrein, and Registeel. Registeel may be a more common Pokémon used in these competitions, and it’s highly likely more players will actively use it. Registeel doesn’t have a lot of weaknesses, and it’s a perfect option to serve as your final Pokémon, protecting you from being defeated by another player. Walrein is another excellent choice because of its powerful Ice-type moves, especially if it knows Powder Snow.

Gliscor: Wing Attack (fast move), Earthquake, and Night Slash

Walrein: Powder Snow (fast move), Icicle Spear, and Earthquake

Registeel: Lock On (fast move), Focus Blast, and Zap Cannon

Kartana, Flygon, and Regirock

The final team we recommend for the Mountain cup features Kartana, Flygon, and Regirock. Unlike Registeel, Regirock has a handful more weaknesses, especially when battling against Grass-types. However, it should be a suitable final Pokémon to help you hold the line and defeat an opponent. The same goes for the powerful Flygon, a flexible Ground and Dragon-type Pokémon you can use on your team. Finally, Kartana might be the weakest choice on this team because of its lower defense stat, but it makes up for it with an incredibly powerful attack.