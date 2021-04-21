The best moveset for Alolan Exeggutor in Pokémon Go

The Alolan versions of Exeggutor vary quite a bit from their regular form. Not only does it have a different typing, but it has access to several unique moves. In Pokémon Go, Alolan Exeggutor has many of the same stats, but some might see this Pokémon as a much more useful choice if they want to use it in raids or other PvP battles. Alolan Exeggutor is not the best combatant for PvP.

You can only capture Alolan Exeggutor in raids or by completing a trade with another player, but making sure this Pokémon has access to its best moves can turn it into a powerful combatant.

Alolan Exeggutor is a Dragon and Grass-type Pokémon. It is weak to Bug, Dargon, Fairy, Flying, Ice, and Poison-type attacks, but it is resistant to Water, Grass, Electric, and Ground-type moves. Because of how many weaknesses it has, Alolan Exeggutor can be difficult to use in PvP battles. It’s extremely niche, so you’re better off using it in raids against three or five-star battles.

These are all of the moves Alolan Exeggutor can learn.

Fast moves

Bullet Seed (Grass-type) – 5 damage and 4.3 energy (1.6 damage per turn)

Dragon Tail (Dragon-type) – 9 damage and 3.3 energy (3 damage per turn)

Charged moves

Dragon Pulse (Dragon-type) – 90 damage and 60 energy

Seed Bomb (Grass-type) – 55 damage and 40 energy

Solar Beam (Grass-type) – 150 damage and 80 energy

You don’t have too many choices when it comes to picking Alolan Exeggutor’s fast or charged moves. We typically recommend you go with the attacks that produce the most energy, in Alolan Exeggutor’s case, bullet seed. However, because of how much more damage dragon tail can do, and how many more Dragon-type Pokémon are likely to show up in the Ultra and Master League, and the more difficult raids, we’re going to recommend you choose dragon tail.

The next charged move options are pretty easy to figure out. You want to give Alolan Exeggutor access to dragon pulse and seed bomb. These are both pretty strong attacks that do not require too much energy. You can use dragon pulse when battling against other Dragon-types, and it works on nearly any other Pokémon, except Fairy or Steel-types.

Alternatively, if you plan to use seed bomb solely and want a more powerful charged move attack, solar beam can be useful. The problem with solar beam is how much energy it needs to fire, so it can be useful if you plan to have Alolan Exeggutor as a switch Pokémon in your roster, but it won’t always guarantee you a win.

Overall, Alolan Exeggutor’s moveset is pretty decent. It’s primarily held back from the Ultra and Master League because of its stats and the number of weaknesses it has.

The best moveset to give Alolan Exeggutor is dragon tail for its fast move, and then dragon pulse and seed bomb for its charged moves.