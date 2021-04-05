How to get Alolan Exeggutor in Pokémon Go

There are several ways you can locate a Pokémon in Pokémon Go. You find them by wandering around, completing special research projects, capturing them when it’s sunny, or it’s raining, or by defeating them in a raid. If you’re looking for Alolan Exeggutor, you need to find it occupying one of the many three-star raids that pop up. It won’t always be available, so you need to double-check to see if it appears during a special event or if it’s around.

When you see an Alolan Exeggutor has appeared in a three-star raid, we recommend making sure your Pokémon are prepared for the challenge of defeating it. It’s a Dragon and Grass-type Pokémon, making it weak to Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Ice, and Poison-type moves, but it’s resistant against Electric, Grass, Ground, and Water-type moves. We recommend focusing on Fairy, Flying, and Ice-type Pokémon to defeat it.

Once you’ve defeated it, you’re free to capture it after the raid and add it to the collection. Luckily, it uses the same candy you capture from regular Exeggutes throughout Pokémon Go, and you do not have to use any special candy to power it up. Alolan Exeggutor is a respectable Pokémon if you want to use it in the Battle League. We find it fits best in Ultra League if you’re going to use it in a team-up.

