The evolved form of Crabrawler, Crabominable, is a Pokémon you can acquire in Pokémon Go. It’s a unique choice that you might consider adding to your team if you want to switch things up through your usual composition. There are a handful of moves Crabominable can learn, and knowing which ones you should choice are crucial. Here’s what you need to know about the best moveset for Crabominable in Pokémon Go.

Crabominable’s best moveset in Pokémon Go.

Crabominable is a Fighting and Ice-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Flying, Psychic, and Steel-type moves and resistant against Bug, Dark, and Ice-type attacks. It has several weaknesses you want to cover before you take it into battle, and you’ll want to be careful when using it because it doesn’t have the strongest moveset or stats.

Related: How to complete the Mythic Blade Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

These are all the moves Crabominable can learn in Pokémon Go.

Fast moves

Bubble (Water-type) – 7 damage and 3.6 energy per turn (2.3 damage per turn)

Rock Smash (Fighting-type) – 9 damage and 2.3 energy per turn (3 damage per turn)

When it comes between these choices, Bubble is the superior choice. Although Rock Smash is a Fighting-type move, it will not help Crabominable much. Bubble is a stronger choice because of how much energy Crabominable receives every time it uses, giving it more chances to use its charged attacks.

Charged attacks

Crabhammer (Water-type) – 85 damage and 50 energy (12.5% chance to increase user’s attack by two ranks)

Ice Punch (Ice-type) – 55 damage and 40 energy

Payback (Dark-type) – 110 damage and 60 energy

Power-up Punch (Fighting-type) – 20 damage and 35 energy (100% chance to increase user’s attack by one rank)

One of Crabominable’s weakest stats is its defense, which means it can’t waste too much time charging up for a powerful attack or increasing its stats. You want to try out Payback and Power-up Punch, leaving you with Crabhammer and Ice Punch. This combination of moves should allow you to deal a good amount of damage against an enemy without waiting for Payback to charge or getting enough attack power from Power-up Punch to do enough damage.

The best moveset for Crabominable is the fast move Bubble and the charged attacks Crabhammer and Ice Punch.