All Guzzlord weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

Guzzlord has made its way to Pokémon Go, hungry to chew up any Pokémon trainer foolish enough to take it on. You’ll want to bring a reasonably sized team to defeat this Ultra Beast, but it can become an excellent addition to your growing collection. You’ll want to consider a few things before taking it on with your Pokémon team. Here’s what you need to know about all Guzzlord weaknesses and the best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

How to beat Guzzlord in Pokémon Go

All Guzzlord weaknesses

Guzzlord is a Dark and Dragon-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, and Ice-type moves, but it is resistant against Dark, Electric, Fire, Ghost, Grass, Psychic, and Water-type attacks. We highly recommend leaning into using Bug, Fairy, or Fighting-type Pokémon against it, especially Pokémon with a good amount of defenses to take it on.

Best Pokémon counters to Guzzlord

The best Pokémon to use against Guzzlord will be Gardevoir, Togekiss, and Zacian.

Gardevoir is a Psychic and Fairy-type Pokémon. Most trainers likely use this Pokémon in the Master League, but it’s a suitable choice against Guzzlord in this battle. Gardevoir has a decent mixture of attack and defense power, making it a consistently good option in these battles. The best moveset to give Gardevoir is the fast move Charm and the charged attacks Dazzling Gleam and Synchronoise.

Next, we have Togekiss, another Pokémon frequently appearing in the Master League, similar to Gardevoir. Togekiss is typically a Pokémon you use to counter another Dragon-type, which makes it an ideal option to use during this five-star raid battle. The best moveset you can give to Togekiss is the fast move Charm and the charged attacks Dazzling Gleam and Aerial Ace.

The final Pokémon we recommend is the legendary Zacian, another Fairy-type Pokémon. Zacian has appeared a handful of times in Pokémon Go, and if you’re eager to take on Guzzlord, Zacian is a solid counter against it. The best moveset you can give Zacian is the fast move Quick Attack and the charged moves Play Rough and Wild Charge.

You’ll want to use a full team of six Pokémon against Guzzlord. These are some of the other choices we recommend you consider adding to your party before starting this five-star raid.

Clefable

Galarian Rapidash

Galarian Weezing

Granbull

Lucario

Primarina

Sylveon

Tapu Bulu

Tapu Koko

Terrakion

Xurkitree

After defeating Guzzlord, you will have a chance to add this Ultra Beast to your collection. However, we can confirm there will be no chance for you to find a shiny version after beating it in a raid. Instead, this will be releasing at another time.