Keldeo is set to debut in Pokémon Go for a limited time. When they appear, you want to make sure you act quickly to add this elusive Pokémon to your collection and consider how you want to build it. Keldeo is a mythical Pokémon, so you won’t have too many opportunities to catch it. After catching it, you want to make sure you teach it the best attacks it can learn. The first chance players have to catch this Pokémon will be in its Oridinary form Here’s what you need to know about the best moveset for Keldeo in Pokémon Go.

Keldeo’s best moveset in Pokémon Go

Keldeo is a Fighting and Water-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Electric, Fairy, Flying, Grass, and Psychic-type moves. It is resistant to Bug, Dark, Fire, Ice, Rock, Steel, and Water-type attacks. You primarily want to try using it in the Great League rather than anything in the Ultra or Master League. It won’t be able to compete as well in these categories against other players.

These are all the attacks Keldeo can use in Pokémon Go.

Fast moves

Low Kick (Fighting-type) – 4 damage and 2.5 energy per turn (2 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Poison Jab (Poison-type) – 7 damage and 3.5 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) – 2 turns

When picking Keldeo’s fast move, we’re always going to recommend Poison Jab. It’s a superior choice to Low Kick in every way. Not only does it do more damage than Low Kick, but it also provides Keldeo with more energy and has the same speed. On the other hand, you never want to go with Low Kick on Keldeo, mainly because of the many Fighting-type charged moves it has in its moveset.

Charged attacks

Aqua Jet (Water-type) – 45 damage and 45 energy

Close Combat (Fighting-type) – 100 damage and 45 energy (100% chance to defense user’s defense by two ranks)

Hydro Pump (Water-type) – 130 damage and 75 energy

Sacred Sword (Fighting-type) – 60 damage and 35 energy

X-Scissor (Bug-type) – 45 damage and 35 energy

When picking out Keldeo’s charged move, you have several more choices. Of these options, we highly recommend you go with the charged moves Close Combat and Sacred Sword. These will be Keldeo’s bread and butter, but some players may want to swap out Close Combat with Aqua Jet. Although Close Combat does over twice the damage of Aqua Jet, it would be a Water-type move, and it doesn’t debuff Keldeo’s defense, which Close Combat does every time you use it. It will depend on how you use them in PvP.

The best moveset for Keldeo to learn is the fast move Poison Jab and the changed moves Close Combat or Aqua Jet and Sacred Sword.