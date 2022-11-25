Lunala is one of the legendary Pokémon you can acquire in Pokémon Go. You won’t have too many opportunities to add this Pokémon to your collection, but if you get it, you’ll want to make sure to give it the best attacks available. We can help narrow down those options for you. Here’s what you need to know about the best moveset for Lunala in Pokémon Go.

Best Lunala moveset in Pokémon Go

Lunala is a Psychic and Ghost-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Dark and Ghost-types, and it will be resistant to Fighting, Normal, Poison, and Psychic-type moves. It won’t have as many resistances as Solgaleo, but it also has fewer weaknesses. These two share the same stats, with minor changes, such as their movesets.

These are all the moves Lunala can learn in Pokémon Go.

Fast moves

Air Slash (Flying-type) – 9 damage and 3 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Confusion (Psychic-type) – 16 damage and 3 energy per turn (4 damage per turn) – 4 turns

Between these two attacks, Confusion is going to be a better option. It does more damage than Air Slash, and although it takes longer to use, having the same amount of energy pulls it ahead. As a Psychic-type Pokémon, Lunala will do more damage when using it for Air Slash.

Charged attacks

Future Sight (Psychic-type) – 120 damage and 65 energy

Moonblast (Fairy-type) – 110 damage and 60 energy (10% chance to lower opponent’s attack by one rank)

Psychic (Psychic-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy (10% chance to lower an opponent’s defense by one rank)

Shadow Ball (Ghost-type) – 100 damage and 55 energy.

When selecting the charged attack for Lunala, we recommend going with Psychic and Shadow Ball. Not only do these attacks have the lowest energy requirements of the attacks Lunala can learn, but they also have an attack bonus because Lunala is Psychic and Ghost-type. If Lunala knew a better fast move that could give it more energy, this would be a different conversation. Unfortunately, what’s holding Lunala back is having a superior moveset, especially a better fast move.

The best moveset to teach Lunala is the fast move Confusion, and the charged attacks Psychic and Shadow Ball.