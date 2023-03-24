The best moveset for shadow Alolan Muk in Pokémon Go

Alolan Muk can be one of the more interesting Pokémon you use in Pokémon Go, and now there’s a shadow version you can add to your collection. The shadow version will work slightly differently than the standard one, and it might become a standard that you use on your team, depending on what other Pokémon you’re trying to counter on the PvP scene. When you want to optimize this Pokémon, it all comes down to the type of moveset you give it. Here’s what you need to know about the best moveset to teach shadow Alolan Muk in Pokémon Go.

The best shadow Alolan Muk moveset in Pokémon Go

The shadow version of Alolan Muk has the same typing as the original version. It is a Poison and Dark-type Pokémon, making it only weak to Ground-type attacks, and it’s resistant against Dark, Ghost, Grass, Poison, and Psychic-types. Given the multiple Poison-type Pokémon that dominate the Great League, a shadow Alolan Muk has the potential to make huge waves against the competition, especially if you struggle battling against other Dark, Ghost, Poison, and Psychic-type Pokémon.

With the shadow Alolan Muk, it does have stat differences from the original version. Its attack will increase by 20%, and its defense will decrease by this same interval. Alolan Muk’s attack and defense stats are relatively on par with each other, so this is not too much of a dramatic change, but the increase in attack is extremely nice, given the robust amount of stamina it can use.

These are all the moves shadow Alolan Muk can learn in Pokémon Go.

Fast moves

Bite (Dark-type) – 4 damage and 2 energy per turn (4 damage per turn) – 1 turn

Poison jab (Poison-type) – 7 damage and 3.5 energy per turn (3.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Snarl (Dark-type) – 5 damage and 4.3 energy per turn (1.6 damage per turn) – 3 turns

The best option for shadow Alolan Muk’s fast move is Poison Jab. It takes two turns to use, and it provides Alolan Muk with a decent amount of energy while also unleashing the best amount of damage to an opponent compared to the other two options. Although Snarl offers the most energy, the amount of damage you deal to an opponent makes it feel like a wasted move, and Bite doesn’t offer enough energy to be a worthwhile choice.

Charged attacks

Acid Spray (Poison-type) – 20 damage and 45 energy (100% chance to lower the opponent’s defense by two ranks)

Dark Pulse (Dark-type) – 80 damage and 50 energy

Gunk Shot (Poison-type) – 130 damage and 75 energy

Sludge Wave (Poison-type) – 110 damage and 65 energy

For Alolan Muk’s charged attacks, there are four choices to pick from. Of these choices, Dark Pulse and Acid Spray stand out as the best options. Dark Pulse is an excellent Dark-type move that can do a considerable amount of damage and are better options than Gunk Shot and Sludge, both of which cost more than 60 energy. However, Acid Spray will likely be the most widely-used move because of the debuff, lowering an opponent’s defense every time you use it.

The best moveset to teach Alolan Muk is the fast move Poison Jab and the charged moves Acid Spray and Dark Pulse.