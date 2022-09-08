Steelix is one of the many Pokémon you can use in Pokémon Go. It can be used in PvE raids when fighting against Team Rocket, or you can choose to take it into battle against another player. How you use it is up to you, but you want to use the best attacks. It has a limited pool of moves that you can pick from. This guide covers the best moveset for Steelix in Pokémon Go.

Best Steelix moveset

Steelix is a Ground and Steel-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Fighting, Fire, Ground, and Water-type moves, but it is resistant against Bug, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Flying, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, and Steel-type moves. Because of how many attacks it can resist, Steelix can be an excellent Pokémon to use as a defensive choice, but it does lack a high attack power. You will typically want it to be your final Pokémon in a battle.

These are all the attacks Steelix can learn.

Fast moves

Dragon Tail (Dragon-type) – 13 damage and 3 energy per turn (4.3 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Iron Tail (Steel-type) – 9 damage and 2 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Thunder Fang (Electric-type) – 8 damage and 2.5 energy per turn (4 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Charged moves

Crunch (Dark-type) – 70 damage and 45 energy (30% chance to lower an opponent’s defense by one rank)

Earthquake (Ground-type) – 120 damage and 65 energy

Heavy Slam (Steel-type) – 70 damage and 50 energy

Psychic Fangs (Psychic-type) – 40 damage and 45 energy (100% chance to lower an opponent’s defense rank by one)

Regarding picking out Steelix’s fast move, we recommend going with Dragon Tail. It’s the strongest attack available to Steelix, giving it the best energy per turn. In addition, it will always be the best option in nearly every situation, which is always great to see for a Dragon-type attack.

Next, we have Steel’s charged moves. There are only a handful of options for you to pick, but the best ones will be Earthquake and Psychic Fangs. Psychic Fangs is not the most potent attack, but it does a decent amount of damage. Plus, it has an excellent chance to lower an opponent’s defense each time you land it. Putting the debuff aside, Psychic Fangs does likely force out a shield for your opponent, opening them up for a massive hit from Earthquake.

The best moveset to teach Steelix in Pokémon Go is the fast move Dragon Tail and the charged moves Earthquake and Psychic Fangs.