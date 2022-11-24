The best non-degradable armor sets in Runescape and how to get them

Paying for armor repairs in Runescape can very quickly become quite costly, especially in some of the game’s most difficult content. Late-game repair costs can often mount up to insane numbers that most players playing on a budget can find unviable. Fortunately, there is such a thing as non-degradable armor sets, which can alleviate some of those costs while still remaining competitive in terms of stats. While there are several sets of non-degradable armor in Runescape, only a few are considered to be viable in the late game. Fortunately, each player style has a decent non-degradable set that they can use while facing bosses without fear of mounting repair costs.

The best Melee non-degradable armor set in Runescape

Image via Runescape wiki

For melee-style players, the best non-degradable armor set is the Anima Core of Zaros. This set has stats that are very similar to the Torva set (but without Prayer or Life point bonuses) and requires your character to have a Defence rating of 80 to wear. When all three pieces are combined together (helm, body, legs), this set will net your character bonuses of 1101 to Defence and 76.2 to Melee Style which can be further refined to 1250.5 and 81.2 respectively.

The Anima Core of Zaros armor set can be made by combining the dormant anima core pieces with the Crests of Zaros. These pieces are rare boss drops from the Heart of Gielinor dungeon (aka The Heart or God Wars Dungeon 2). Bear in mind that refining this set will take even more equipment drops to combine, as well as several Serenic, Sliskean, Zamorakian, and Zarosian essences to allow the armor to reach its full potential. But after that, you’ll have a highly functional non-degradable melee armor set.

The best Ranged non-degradable armor set in Runescape

Image via Runescape wiki

For players who prefer the ranged style, the best non-degradable armor set is the Anima Core of Zamorak. With stats that are pretty similar to the Pernix set (excluding Prayer or Life point bonuses), this set also requires a Defence rating of 80 for your character to wear it. When you combine the helm, body, and leg components of the armor, your character will have a bonus of 1101 to Defence and 76.2 to Ranged Style. These can then be further refined to 1250.5 and 81.2 respectively.

To make the Anima Core of Zamorak armor set, you will once again have to combine the dormant anima core pieces, this time with Crests of Zamorak. We’re going back to God Wars and the Heart of Gielinor dungeon once more to get them. As with other Anima Core equipment, you will want to refine it by using extra dormant pieces and several Serenic, Sliskean, Zamorakian, and Zarosian essences, which will then build into a very respectable non-degradable ranged armor set.

The best Magic non-degradable armor set in Runescape

Image via Runescape wiki

For magic-style users, we once again turn to the trusty Anima Core set, with the best non-degradable armor set being the Anima Core of Seren set. This set has stats comparable to the Virtus set, once more without the Prayer or Life point bonuses. It requires the player to have a Defence rating of 80 to put it on. When combined with all three armor pieces of the set, you will have a bonus of 1101 to Defence and 76.2 to Magic Style. These bonuses can then be refined to amount to 1250.5 and 81.2 respectively.

Dormant anima core pieces are once more required to make this armor set, which are then combined with Crests of Seren. As expected, these dormant pieces are boss drops from the God Wars dungeon, Heart of Gielinor. As previously mentioned, you can refine this armor set to fully utilize its power, and to do that, you’ll need extra dormant pieces, as well as several Serenic, Sliskean, Zamorakian, and Zarosian essences. After that, you’ll have a valuable non-degradable magic armor set.