The best perks for Bugs Bunny in MultiVersus
Don’t take a wrong turn at Albuquerque.
Fittingly, Bugs Bunny is a whirlwind in MultiVersus: bounding across platforms, digging into the ground, and riding rockets through the air. Getting a handle on his movement and attacks is step one to mastering the Looney Tune, and step two is equipping him with the best possible perks. Here are our recommendations.
Bugs Bunny’s Leveling Perks
There are a number of perks you’ll unlock as you level up Bugs. Here’s the full list:
- Coffeezilla (Level 2)
- Collateral Damage (Level 4)
- Equip Ally Perks (Level 6)
- Speed Force Assist (Level 7)
- Comin’ Through Doc (Level 8)
- Perk Training (Level 9)
- Lingering Love (Level 10)
- Aerial Acrobat (Level 11)
- Second Wind Beneath Your Wings (Level 12)
- Sturdy Dodger (Level 13)
Bugs Bunny’s Signature Perks
Of those perks listed above, two of them are unique to Bugs.
- Comin’ Through Doc (Level 8)
- Lingering Love (Level 10)
Both are quite useful. Comin’ Through Doc emits a shockwave when you exit the Bunny Burrow, and Lingering Love leaves behind a floating heart when you use Ain’t I A Charmer. Of the two, Lingering Love is definitely the superior pick, as leaving the heart behind is some of the best zoning and edge guarding you can do in MultiVersus. It actually had to be nerfed — it’s the only perk that adds a cooldown to a move that doesn’t otherwise have one.
Best Perks for Bugs Bunny
Bugs is one of the most mobile characters in all of MultiVersus, perhaps the quickest of all. The more you can play into that, the more you can leave your opponent on tilt. Due to the cooldowns on a lot of his moves, you should also try to keep your recharge time down.
S Tier Perks
- Absorb ‘n’ Go
- Aerial Acrobat
- Coffeezilla
- I Dodge You Dodge We Dodge
- Leg Day Champ
- Lingering Love
- Speed Force Assist
- Triple Jump
A Tier Perks
- Boundless Energy
- Comin’ Through Doc
- Fancy Footwork
- Gravity Manipulation
- Hit Me If You’re Able
- I’ll Take That
- …In a Single Bound!
- Slippery Customer
- Sturdy Dodger
B Tier Perks
- Clear the Air
- Deadshot
- Make It Rain, Dog!
- Second Wind Beneath Your Wings
- Shirt Cannon Sniper
- That’s (Not) All, Folks!
- Up, Up, and A-Slay
- Wildcat Brawler
C Tier Perks
- Collateral Damage
- Hit ‘Em While They’re Down
- Percussive Punch Power
- Slippery When Feint
- Snowball Effect
- Static Electricity
- Stronger Than Ever
- Tasmanian Trigonometry
- That’s Flammable, Doc!
- The Purest of Motivations
- ‘Toon Elasticity
D Tier Perks
- Armor Crush
- Back to Back
- Ice to Beat You!
- Kryptonian Skin
- Last Stand
- Lumpy Space Punch
- Painted Target
- Retaliation-Ready
- School Me Once…
- Wonder Twin Powers, Activate!