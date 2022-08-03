The best perks for Bugs Bunny in MultiVersus

Fittingly, Bugs Bunny is a whirlwind in MultiVersus: bounding across platforms, digging into the ground, and riding rockets through the air. Getting a handle on his movement and attacks is step one to mastering the Looney Tune, and step two is equipping him with the best possible perks. Here are our recommendations.

Bugs Bunny’s Leveling Perks

There are a number of perks you’ll unlock as you level up Bugs. Here’s the full list:

Coffeezilla (Level 2)

(Level 2) Collateral Damage (Level 4)

(Level 4) Equip Ally Perks (Level 6)

(Level 6) Speed Force Assist (Level 7)

(Level 7) Comin’ Through Doc (Level 8)

(Level 8) Perk Training (Level 9)

(Level 9) Lingering Love (Level 10)

(Level 10) Aerial Acrobat (Level 11)

(Level 11) Second Wind Beneath Your Wings (Level 12)

(Level 12) Sturdy Dodger (Level 13)

Bugs Bunny’s Signature Perks

Of those perks listed above, two of them are unique to Bugs.

Comin’ Through Doc (Level 8)

(Level 8) Lingering Love (Level 10)

Both are quite useful. Comin’ Through Doc emits a shockwave when you exit the Bunny Burrow, and Lingering Love leaves behind a floating heart when you use Ain’t I A Charmer. Of the two, Lingering Love is definitely the superior pick, as leaving the heart behind is some of the best zoning and edge guarding you can do in MultiVersus. It actually had to be nerfed — it’s the only perk that adds a cooldown to a move that doesn’t otherwise have one.

Best Perks for Bugs Bunny

Bugs is one of the most mobile characters in all of MultiVersus, perhaps the quickest of all. The more you can play into that, the more you can leave your opponent on tilt. Due to the cooldowns on a lot of his moves, you should also try to keep your recharge time down.

S Tier Perks

Absorb ‘n’ Go

Aerial Acrobat

Coffeezilla

I Dodge You Dodge We Dodge

Leg Day Champ

Lingering Love

Speed Force Assist

Triple Jump

A Tier Perks

Boundless Energy

Comin’ Through Doc

Fancy Footwork

Gravity Manipulation

Hit Me If You're Able

I'll Take That

…In a Single Bound!

Slippery Customer

Sturdy Dodger

B Tier Perks

Clear the Air

Deadshot

Make It Rain, Dog!

Second Wind Beneath Your Wings

Shirt Cannon Sniper

That’s (Not) All, Folks!

Up, Up, and A-Slay

Wildcat Brawler

C Tier Perks

Collateral Damage

Hit ‘Em While They’re Down

Percussive Punch Power

Slippery When Feint

Snowball Effect

Static Electricity

Stronger Than Ever

Tasmanian Trigonometry

That’s Flammable, Doc!

The Purest of Motivations

‘Toon Elasticity

D Tier Perks