The best perks for Finn in MultiVersus
Some mathematical perks right here!
Getting better at playing Finn the Human in MultiVersus is all about balancing his ability use and his attacks; being lightning quick and dashing in and out. But choosing the right perks can be just as important while you take the time to hone your skills. If you’ve been wondering which perks to take or which ones to train, you’ve come to the right place.
Finn’s Leveling Perks
To start off, let us list the default perks you will earn while leveling as Finn:
- Wildcat Brawler (Level 2)
- Speed Force Assist (Level 4)
- Equip Ally Perks (Level 6)
- …In a Single Bound! (Level 7)
- Perk Training (Level 9)
- Hit Me If You’re Able (Level 11)
- Stronger Than Ever (Level 12)
- Painted Target (Level 13)
Finn’s Signature Perks
Along with normal perks, Finn has two signature perks that are exclusive only to him:
- Going Out of Business (Level 8)
- On the House (Level 10)
Currently, On the House is the stronger option of the two, as it provides a passive safety net, without the need for micromanagement that Going Out of Business requires.
Best Perks for Finn
As Finn, you will want to pick perks that complement his strengths. For example, it’s a good idea to support his horizontal and ground attacks, his mobility, and his aerial speed. As for weaknesses, you can shore those up with a bit of knockback resistance. If possible, try to get your partner to reinforce those perks with you, so that you can both benefit from extra bonuses. Many of the best perks for Finn will only be available through Perk Training, so plan accordingly.
S Tier Perks
- Percussive Punch Power
- Triple Jump
- Wildcat Brawler
A Tier Perks
- …In a Single Bound!
- Armor Crush
- Coffeezilla
- Fancy Footwork
- Leg Day Champ
- Lumpy Space Punch
- Painted Target
- Second Wind Beneath Your Wings
- Slippery When Feint
- Snowball Effect
- Speed Force Assist
- Stronger Than Ever
- The Purest of Motivations
B Tier Perks
- Aerial Acrobat
- Hit ‘Em While They’re Down
- Hit Me If You’re Able
- Kryptonian Skin
- Slippery Customer
- Sturdy Dodger
- Tasmanian Trigonometry
- That’s (Not) All, Folks!
- Up, Up, and A-Slay
- Wonder Twin Powers, Activate!
C Tier Perks
- Absorb ‘n’ Go
- Boundless Energy
- Collateral Damage
- Gravity Manipulation
- I Dodge You Dodge We Dodge
- Last Stand
- School Me Once…
- ‘Toon Elasticity
D Tier Perks
- Clear the Air
- Deadshot
- Ice to Beat You!
- Make It Rain, Dog!
- Retaliation-Ready
- Shirt Cannon Sniper
- Static Electricity
- That’s Flammable, Doc!