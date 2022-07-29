The best perks for Finn in MultiVersus

Getting better at playing Finn the Human in MultiVersus is all about balancing his ability use and his attacks; being lightning quick and dashing in and out. But choosing the right perks can be just as important while you take the time to hone your skills. If you’ve been wondering which perks to take or which ones to train, you’ve come to the right place.

Finn’s Leveling Perks

To start off, let us list the default perks you will earn while leveling as Finn:

Wildcat Brawler (Level 2)

(Level 2) Speed Force Assist (Level 4)

(Level 4) Equip Ally Perks (Level 6)

(Level 6) …In a Single Bound! (Level 7)

(Level 7) Perk Training (Level 9)

(Level 9) Hit Me If You’re Able (Level 11)

(Level 11) Stronger Than Ever (Level 12)

(Level 12) Painted Target (Level 13)

Finn’s Signature Perks

Along with normal perks, Finn has two signature perks that are exclusive only to him:

Going Out of Business (Level 8)

(Level 8) On the House (Level 10)

Currently, On the House is the stronger option of the two, as it provides a passive safety net, without the need for micromanagement that Going Out of Business requires.

Best Perks for Finn

As Finn, you will want to pick perks that complement his strengths. For example, it’s a good idea to support his horizontal and ground attacks, his mobility, and his aerial speed. As for weaknesses, you can shore those up with a bit of knockback resistance. If possible, try to get your partner to reinforce those perks with you, so that you can both benefit from extra bonuses. Many of the best perks for Finn will only be available through Perk Training, so plan accordingly.

S Tier Perks

Percussive Punch Power

Triple Jump

Wildcat Brawler

A Tier Perks

…In a Single Bound!

Armor Crush

Coffeezilla

Fancy Footwork

Leg Day Champ

Lumpy Space Punch

Painted Target

Second Wind Beneath Your Wings

Slippery When Feint

Snowball Effect

Speed Force Assist

Stronger Than Ever

The Purest of Motivations

B Tier Perks

Aerial Acrobat

Hit ‘Em While They’re Down

Hit Me If You’re Able

Kryptonian Skin

Slippery Customer

Sturdy Dodger

Tasmanian Trigonometry

That’s (Not) All, Folks!

Up, Up, and A-Slay

Wonder Twin Powers, Activate!

C Tier Perks

Absorb ‘n’ Go

Boundless Energy

Collateral Damage

Gravity Manipulation

I Dodge You Dodge We Dodge

Last Stand

School Me Once…

‘Toon Elasticity

D Tier Perks