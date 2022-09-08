The best perks for Gizmo in MultiVersus
Make the most of your Mogwai.
Gremlins‘ adorable mascot Gizmo is one of MultiVersus’ experimental characters. He’s meant for support first and foremost, which means your main role is to keep your teammate strong and healthy. Here are the best perks for pulling that off.
Gizmo’s Leveling Perks
Every MultiVersus character unlocks perks as you level them up. For Gizmo, the list is as follows:
- Back to Back (Level 2)
- Make It Rain, Dog! (Level 4)
- Equip Ally Perks (Level 6)
- Aerial Acrobat (Level 7)
- Bounce, Bounce, Boom! (Level 8)
- Perk Training (Level 9)
- Power Cuddle (Level 10)
- Triple Jump (Level 11)
- Rhythm’s Gonna Getcha (Level 12)
- Deadshot (Level 13)
Gizmo’s Signature Perks
Of those perks listed above, three are unique to Gizmo. His signature perks are:
- Bounce, Bounce, Boom! (Level 8)
- Power Cuddle (Level 10)
- Rhythm’s Gonna Getcha (Level 12)
Power Cuddle is generally the best choice because it has such strong synergy with Gizmo’s team-up move, Gizmo-A-Go-Go. Bounce, Bounce, Boom! can be pretty useful too, but Rhythm’s Gonna Getcha is the most situational pick, as stacking any debuff can be tricky.
Best Perks for Gizmo
Since Gizmo is a support character first and foremost, anything that can help buff you and your teammate, especially when close by, is a great choice. Gizmo’s most dependable attacks are projectiles, so any perks that enhance those are also very useful. Upping his mobility comes third.
S Tier Perks
- Back to Back
- Power Cuddle
- Deadshot
- Make It Rain, Dog!
- Shirt Cannon Sniper
- Wonder Twin Powers, Activate!
A Tier Perks
- Aerial Acrobat
- Bounce, Bounce, Boom!
- …In a Single Bound!
- Leg Day Champ
- Painted Target
- The Purest of Motivations
- Triple Jump
B Tier Perks
- Armor Crush
- Coffeezilla
- Fancy Footwork
- Gravity Manipulation
- Hit ‘Em While They’re Down
- I Dodge You Dodge We Dodge
- I’ll Take That
- Kryptonian Skin
- Last Stand
- Rhythm’s Gonna Getcha
C Tier Perks
- Absorb ‘n’ Go
- Boundless Energy
- Clear the Air
- Collateral Damage
- Hit Me If You’re Able
- Retaliation-Ready
- School Me Once…
- Slippery Customer
- Slippery When Feint
- Speed Force Assist
- Static Electricity
- Sturdy Dodger
- That’s (Not) All, Folks!
D Tier Perks
- Ice to Beat You!
- Lumpy Space Punch
- Percussive Punch Power
- Second Wind Beneath Your Wings
- Snowball Effect
- Stronger Than Ever
- Tasmanian Trigonometry
- That’s Flammable, Doc!
- ‘Toon Elasticity
- Up, Up, and A-Slay
- Wildcat Brawler