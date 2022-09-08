The best perks for Gizmo in MultiVersus

Gremlins‘ adorable mascot Gizmo is one of MultiVersus’ experimental characters. He’s meant for support first and foremost, which means your main role is to keep your teammate strong and healthy. Here are the best perks for pulling that off.

Gizmo’s Leveling Perks

Every MultiVersus character unlocks perks as you level them up. For Gizmo, the list is as follows:

Back to Back (Level 2)

Make It Rain, Dog! (Level 4)

Equip Ally Perks (Level 6)

Aerial Acrobat (Level 7)

Bounce, Bounce, Boom! (Level 8)

Perk Training (Level 9)

Power Cuddle (Level 10)

Triple Jump (Level 11)

Rhythm's Gonna Getcha (Level 12)

Deadshot (Level 13)

Gizmo’s Signature Perks

Of those perks listed above, three are unique to Gizmo. His signature perks are:

Bounce, Bounce, Boom! (Level 8)

Power Cuddle (Level 10)

Rhythm's Gonna Getcha (Level 12)

Power Cuddle is generally the best choice because it has such strong synergy with Gizmo’s team-up move, Gizmo-A-Go-Go. Bounce, Bounce, Boom! can be pretty useful too, but Rhythm’s Gonna Getcha is the most situational pick, as stacking any debuff can be tricky.

Best Perks for Gizmo

Since Gizmo is a support character first and foremost, anything that can help buff you and your teammate, especially when close by, is a great choice. Gizmo’s most dependable attacks are projectiles, so any perks that enhance those are also very useful. Upping his mobility comes third.

S Tier Perks

Back to Back

Power Cuddle

Deadshot

Make It Rain, Dog!

Shirt Cannon Sniper

Wonder Twin Powers, Activate!

A Tier Perks

Aerial Acrobat

Bounce, Bounce, Boom!

…In a Single Bound!

Leg Day Champ

Painted Target

The Purest of Motivations

Triple Jump

B Tier Perks

Armor Crush

Coffeezilla

Fancy Footwork

Gravity Manipulation

Hit ‘Em While They’re Down

I Dodge You Dodge We Dodge

I’ll Take That

Kryptonian Skin

Last Stand

Rhythm’s Gonna Getcha

C Tier Perks

Absorb ‘n’ Go

Boundless Energy

Clear the Air

Collateral Damage

Hit Me If You’re Able

Retaliation-Ready

School Me Once…

Slippery Customer

Slippery When Feint

Speed Force Assist

Static Electricity

Sturdy Dodger

That’s (Not) All, Folks!

D Tier Perks