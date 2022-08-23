The best perks for Morty in MultiVersus

Come on Grandpa Rick, I just need a little boost.

Morty is one half of Adult Swim’s Ricky and Morty duo, and he makes for a really wacky fighter in MultiVersus. He has amazing recovery options, so mobility is a focus when looking at what perks he should equip. That said, he has good offense too — he’s a powerful, albeit tough-to-master character. Here’s how to choose the best perks for the young lad.

Morty’s Leveling Perks

As you level up Morty, you’ll unlock a series of perks meant to play to his strengths. Here’s the list:

  • Armor Crush (Level 2)
  • Back to Back (Level 4)
  • Equip Ally Perks (Level 6)
  • Fancy Footwork (Level 7)
  • I’m More Than Just A Hammer (Level 8)
  • Perk Training (Level 9)
  • Oh That’s Still A Grenade (Level 10)
  • Deadshot (Level 11)
  • Extra Fleeb Juice (Level 12)
  • Coffeezilla (Level 13)

Morty’s Signature Perks

Every MultiVersus character gets at least two signature perks, and Morty has three that are unique to him. They are:

  • I’m More Than Just A Hammer (Level 8)
  • Oh That’s Still A Grenade (Level 10)
  • Extra Fleeb Juice (Level 12)

I’m More Than Just A Hammer is a bit situational, but the other two are generally good choices. Most players should use Oh That’s Still A Grenade to make their neutral special deal more damage. Otherwise, if you use the Plumbus attack a lot, go with Extra Fleeb Juice to boost its effectiveness.

Best Perks for Morty

There’s a lot to consider with Morty, but it’s easy to narrow down the best perks by focusing on three aspects: projectiles, cooldowns, and mobility. These will boost your grenades, let you use your specials more frequently, and make you even harder to catch, respectively.

S Tier Perks

  • Coffeezilla
  • Deadshot
  • Make It Rain, Dog!
  • Oh That’s Still A Grenade
  • Shirt Cannon Sniper

A Tier Perks

  • Armor Crush
  • Extra Fleeb Juice
  • Fancy Footwork
  • Hit Me If You’re Able
  • Ice to Beat You!
  • I Dodge You Dodge We Dodge
  • Slippery Customer

B Tier Perks

  • Back to Back
  • Boundless Energy
  • I’ll Take That
  • I’m More Than Just A Hammer
  • Kryptonian Skin
  • Speed Force Assist
  • Static Electricity
  • Sturdy Dodger
  • Wonder Twin Powers, Activate!

C Tier Perks

  • Absorb ‘n’ Go
  • Aerial Acrobat
  • Clear the Air
  • Gravity Manipulation
  • Hit ‘Em While They’re Down
  • …In a Single Bound!
  • Leg Day Champ
  • School Me Once…
  • Slippery When Feint
  • Snowball Effect
  • That’s Flammable, Doc!
  • The Purest of Motivations
  • Wildcat Brawler

D Tier Perks

  • Collateral Damage
  • Last Stand
  • Lumpy Space Punch
  • Painted Target
  • Percussive Punch Power
  • Retaliation-Ready
  • Second Wind Beneath Your Wings
  • Stronger Than Ever
  • Tasmanian Trigonometry
  • That’s (Not) All, Folks!
  • ‘Toon Elasticity
  • Triple Jump
  • Up, Up, and A-Slay

