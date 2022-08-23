The best perks for Morty in MultiVersus
Come on Grandpa Rick, I just need a little boost.
Morty is one half of Adult Swim’s Ricky and Morty duo, and he makes for a really wacky fighter in MultiVersus. He has amazing recovery options, so mobility is a focus when looking at what perks he should equip. That said, he has good offense too — he’s a powerful, albeit tough-to-master character. Here’s how to choose the best perks for the young lad.
Morty’s Leveling Perks
As you level up Morty, you’ll unlock a series of perks meant to play to his strengths. Here’s the list:
- Armor Crush (Level 2)
- Back to Back (Level 4)
- Equip Ally Perks (Level 6)
- Fancy Footwork (Level 7)
- I’m More Than Just A Hammer (Level 8)
- Perk Training (Level 9)
- Oh That’s Still A Grenade (Level 10)
- Deadshot (Level 11)
- Extra Fleeb Juice (Level 12)
- Coffeezilla (Level 13)
Morty’s Signature Perks
Every MultiVersus character gets at least two signature perks, and Morty has three that are unique to him. They are:
- I’m More Than Just A Hammer (Level 8)
- Oh That’s Still A Grenade (Level 10)
- Extra Fleeb Juice (Level 12)
I’m More Than Just A Hammer is a bit situational, but the other two are generally good choices. Most players should use Oh That’s Still A Grenade to make their neutral special deal more damage. Otherwise, if you use the Plumbus attack a lot, go with Extra Fleeb Juice to boost its effectiveness.
Best Perks for Morty
There’s a lot to consider with Morty, but it’s easy to narrow down the best perks by focusing on three aspects: projectiles, cooldowns, and mobility. These will boost your grenades, let you use your specials more frequently, and make you even harder to catch, respectively.
S Tier Perks
- Coffeezilla
- Deadshot
- Make It Rain, Dog!
- Oh That’s Still A Grenade
- Shirt Cannon Sniper
A Tier Perks
- Armor Crush
- Extra Fleeb Juice
- Fancy Footwork
- Hit Me If You’re Able
- Ice to Beat You!
- I Dodge You Dodge We Dodge
- Slippery Customer
B Tier Perks
- Back to Back
- Boundless Energy
- I’ll Take That
- I’m More Than Just A Hammer
- Kryptonian Skin
- Speed Force Assist
- Static Electricity
- Sturdy Dodger
- Wonder Twin Powers, Activate!
C Tier Perks
- Absorb ‘n’ Go
- Aerial Acrobat
- Clear the Air
- Gravity Manipulation
- Hit ‘Em While They’re Down
- …In a Single Bound!
- Leg Day Champ
- School Me Once…
- Slippery When Feint
- Snowball Effect
- That’s Flammable, Doc!
- The Purest of Motivations
- Wildcat Brawler
D Tier Perks
- Collateral Damage
- Last Stand
- Lumpy Space Punch
- Painted Target
- Percussive Punch Power
- Retaliation-Ready
- Second Wind Beneath Your Wings
- Stronger Than Ever
- Tasmanian Trigonometry
- That’s (Not) All, Folks!
- ‘Toon Elasticity
- Triple Jump
- Up, Up, and A-Slay