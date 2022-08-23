The best perks for Morty in MultiVersus

Morty is one half of Adult Swim’s Ricky and Morty duo, and he makes for a really wacky fighter in MultiVersus. He has amazing recovery options, so mobility is a focus when looking at what perks he should equip. That said, he has good offense too — he’s a powerful, albeit tough-to-master character. Here’s how to choose the best perks for the young lad.

Morty’s Leveling Perks

As you level up Morty, you’ll unlock a series of perks meant to play to his strengths. Here’s the list:

Armor Crush (Level 2)

(Level 2) Back to Back (Level 4)

(Level 4) Equip Ally Perks (Level 6)

(Level 6) Fancy Footwork (Level 7)

(Level 7) I’m More Than Just A Hammer (Level 8)

(Level 8) Perk Training (Level 9)

(Level 9) Oh That’s Still A Grenade (Level 10)

(Level 10) Deadshot (Level 11)

(Level 11) Extra Fleeb Juice (Level 12)

(Level 12) Coffeezilla (Level 13)

Morty’s Signature Perks

Every MultiVersus character gets at least two signature perks, and Morty has three that are unique to him. They are:

I’m More Than Just A Hammer (Level 8)

Oh That’s Still A Grenade (Level 10)

Extra Fleeb Juice (Level 12)

I’m More Than Just A Hammer is a bit situational, but the other two are generally good choices. Most players should use Oh That’s Still A Grenade to make their neutral special deal more damage. Otherwise, if you use the Plumbus attack a lot, go with Extra Fleeb Juice to boost its effectiveness.

Best Perks for Morty

There’s a lot to consider with Morty, but it’s easy to narrow down the best perks by focusing on three aspects: projectiles, cooldowns, and mobility. These will boost your grenades, let you use your specials more frequently, and make you even harder to catch, respectively.

S Tier Perks

Coffeezilla

Deadshot

Make It Rain, Dog!

Oh That’s Still A Grenade

Shirt Cannon Sniper

A Tier Perks

Armor Crush

Extra Fleeb Juice

Fancy Footwork

Hit Me If You’re Able

Ice to Beat You!

I Dodge You Dodge We Dodge

Slippery Customer

B Tier Perks

Back to Back

Boundless Energy

I’ll Take That

I’m More Than Just A Hammer

Kryptonian Skin

Speed Force Assist

Static Electricity

Sturdy Dodger

Wonder Twin Powers, Activate!

C Tier Perks

Absorb ‘n’ Go

Aerial Acrobat

Clear the Air

Gravity Manipulation

Hit ‘Em While They’re Down

…In a Single Bound!

Leg Day Champ

School Me Once…

Slippery When Feint

Snowball Effect

That’s Flammable, Doc!

The Purest of Motivations

Wildcat Brawler

