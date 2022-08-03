The Best Perks for Superman in MultiVersus

As one of the original superheroes, even in MultiVersus it is Superman’s job to protect his allies. He is at his best when he’s in the thick of things, or when he is zooming above everyone and wreaking havoc from the skies. His perk choices reflect that, allowing him to play up to his strengths. But if you are curious as to which picks are the best for ol’ Supes’ then read on and find out with the help of our guide which perks to choose for Superman in MultiVersus.

Superman’s Leveling Perks

While you’re still leveling, you will unlock the following perks for Superman:

Triple Jump (Level 2)

(Level 2) Kryptonian Skin (Level 4)

(Level 4) Equip Ally Perks (Level 6)

(Level 6) Wildcat Brawler (Level 7)

(Level 7) Perk Training (Level 9)

(Level 9) Last Stand (Level 11)

(Level 11) Clear the Air (Level 13)

Superman’s Signature Perks

Along with his regular perks, Superman can unlock three different signature perks:

Flaming Re-Entry (Level 8)

(Level 8) Sniper Punch (Level 10)

(Level 10) Break the Ice (Level 12)

Being well-balanced, all three of these perks have their uses and largely depend on which Superman move you prefer. Break the Ice is a good choice if you like to keep your enemies debuffed with Ice Breath, which in turn pairs well with the Hit ‘Em While They’re Down perk. Sniper Punch on the other hand is great for the brawling, speeding type of Superman play, one that leverages Locomotive Punch to knock enemies off. Or alternatively, Flaming Re-Entry lets you use aerial play to set up firewall fields on the platform whenever you plummet down.

Best Perks for Superman

Superman boasts some of the best aerial presence in the game, which lends well to picking perks that take advantage of that. Just like him, you might want to pick perks that make him tougher and stronger, especially if you favor the more bare-knuckle brawler type of play. His abilities and skills are fairly straightforward, so the perk choices ultimately come down to enhancing his playstyle, rather than the ability effects themselves.

S Tier Perks

Aerial Acrobat

Leg Day Champ

Percussive Punch Power

Second Wind Beneath Your Wings

Triple Jump

Wildcat Brawler

A Tier Perks

…In a Single Bound!

Armor Crush

Fancy Footwork

Hit ‘Em While They’re Down

Hit Me If You’re Able

Kryptonian Skin

Lumpy Space Punch

Slippery Customer

Slippery When Feint

Snowball Effect

Speed Force Assist

Stronger Than Ever

That’s (Not) All, Folks!

B Tier Perks

Boundless Energy

Gravity Manipulation

Last Stand

Sturdy Dodger

Tasmanian Trigonometry

The Purest of Motivations

‘Toon Elasticity

Wonder Twin Powers, Activate!

C Tier Perks

Absorb ‘n’ Go

Clear the Air

Coffeezilla

Collateral Damage

I Dodge You Dodge We Dodge

Painted Target

School Me Once…

Static Electricity

D Tier Perks