The Best Perks for Superman in MultiVersus
Best perks for the Man of Steel.
As one of the original superheroes, even in MultiVersus it is Superman’s job to protect his allies. He is at his best when he’s in the thick of things, or when he is zooming above everyone and wreaking havoc from the skies. His perk choices reflect that, allowing him to play up to his strengths. But if you are curious as to which picks are the best for ol’ Supes’ then read on and find out with the help of our guide which perks to choose for Superman in MultiVersus.
Superman’s Leveling Perks
While you’re still leveling, you will unlock the following perks for Superman:
- Triple Jump (Level 2)
- Kryptonian Skin (Level 4)
- Equip Ally Perks (Level 6)
- Wildcat Brawler (Level 7)
- Perk Training (Level 9)
- Last Stand (Level 11)
- Clear the Air (Level 13)
Superman’s Signature Perks
Along with his regular perks, Superman can unlock three different signature perks:
- Flaming Re-Entry (Level 8)
- Sniper Punch (Level 10)
- Break the Ice (Level 12)
Being well-balanced, all three of these perks have their uses and largely depend on which Superman move you prefer. Break the Ice is a good choice if you like to keep your enemies debuffed with Ice Breath, which in turn pairs well with the Hit ‘Em While They’re Down perk. Sniper Punch on the other hand is great for the brawling, speeding type of Superman play, one that leverages Locomotive Punch to knock enemies off. Or alternatively, Flaming Re-Entry lets you use aerial play to set up firewall fields on the platform whenever you plummet down.
Best Perks for Superman
Superman boasts some of the best aerial presence in the game, which lends well to picking perks that take advantage of that. Just like him, you might want to pick perks that make him tougher and stronger, especially if you favor the more bare-knuckle brawler type of play. His abilities and skills are fairly straightforward, so the perk choices ultimately come down to enhancing his playstyle, rather than the ability effects themselves.
S Tier Perks
- Aerial Acrobat
- Leg Day Champ
- Percussive Punch Power
- Second Wind Beneath Your Wings
- Triple Jump
- Wildcat Brawler
A Tier Perks
- …In a Single Bound!
- Armor Crush
- Fancy Footwork
- Hit ‘Em While They’re Down
- Hit Me If You’re Able
- Kryptonian Skin
- Lumpy Space Punch
- Slippery Customer
- Slippery When Feint
- Snowball Effect
- Speed Force Assist
- Stronger Than Ever
- That’s (Not) All, Folks!
B Tier Perks
- Boundless Energy
- Gravity Manipulation
- Last Stand
- Sturdy Dodger
- Tasmanian Trigonometry
- The Purest of Motivations
- ‘Toon Elasticity
- Wonder Twin Powers, Activate!
C Tier Perks
- Absorb ‘n’ Go
- Clear the Air
- Coffeezilla
- Collateral Damage
- I Dodge You Dodge We Dodge
- Painted Target
- School Me Once…
- Static Electricity
D Tier Perks
- Make It Rain, Dog!
- Retaliation-Ready
- Deadshot
- Ice to Beat You!
- That’s Flammable, Doc!
- Shirt Cannon Sniper