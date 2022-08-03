The emissary of Themyscira is a formidable opponent to face anywhere, which is no less accurate in MultiVersus. Wonder Woman brings tanking power, utility, and resilience to the battlefield, and her teamplay potential is second to none. But with so much potential, you have to wonder what perks to pick and how best to use them. Read on to find out the best perks for Wonder Woman in MultiVersus.

Wonder Woman’s Leveling Perks

Just like most other characters, Wonder Woman unlocks some regular perks while leveling. In her case, those are:

Kryptonian Skin (Level 2)

Coffeezilla (Level 4)

Equip Ally Perks (Level 6)

Stronger Than Ever (Level 7)

Perk Training (Level 9)

Back to Back (Level 11)

The Purest of Motivations (Level 13)

Wonder Woman’s Signature Perks

While she unlocks regular perks as normal, Wonder Woman also has three signature perks that are unique only to her:

Whip of Hephaestus (Level 8)

Grapple of Hermes (Level 10)

Shield of Athena (Level 12)

All three of Wonder Woman’s signature perks are useful in some way, two of which focus on boosting her Lasso. As the name suggests, Whip of Hephaestus turns her Lasso of Truth into a potent offensive projectile, making it possible to knock out enemies with it. On the other hand, Grapple of Hermes is more utility-focused, as it makes the Lasso of Truth longer and able to cling to surfaces. Shield of Athena rewards Wonder Woman for dodging attacks by creating a barrier that blocks incoming projectiles. This barrier works off of cooldown, which lets it interact with cooldown-reduction perks. The choice of one of these perks largely comes down to preference, as every one of them is very useful on its own.

Best Perks for Wonder Woman

With some of her best abilities locked behind lengthy cooldowns, it’s no surprise that Wonder Woman would want to pick up a few of the cooldown reduction perks. Meanwhile, the shielding portion of her kit revolves around blocking and dodging projectiles, so perks synergizing with that can also come in handy. If you go down that route, you might even consider seeking out launched projectiles and using them to boost Wonder Woman’s potential through the use of said perks. Along with those two focuses, there is also a slew of generally useful offensive and defensive perks at her disposal.

S Tier Perks

Coffeezilla

I Dodge You Dodge We Dodge

Kryptonian Skin

Percussive Punch Power

A Tier Perks

…In a Single Bound!

Aerial Acrobat

Back to Back

Boundless Energy

Fancy Footwork

Hit Me If You’re Able

Slippery Customer

Slippery When Feint

Snowball Effect

Speed Force Assist

Stronger Than Ever

Sturdy Dodger

Triple Jump

Wildcat Brawler

Wonder Twin Powers, Activate!

B Tier Perks

Absorb ‘n’ Go

Armor Crush

Clear the Air

Last Stand

Leg Day Champ

Lumpy Space Punch

Retaliation-Ready

Second Wind Beneath Your Wings

School Me Once…

Tasmanian Trigonometry

That’s (Not) All, Folks!

The Purest of Motivations

‘Toon Elasticity

C Tier Perks

Collateral Damage

Gravity Manipulation

Hit ‘Em While They’re Down

Painted Target

Up, Up, and A-Slay

D Tier Perks