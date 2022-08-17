The best Pokémon Teams for the Fighting Cup in Pokémon Go – August 17, 2022

The Fighting Cup has arrived in Pokémon Go, giving you the chance to bring your favorite Fighting-type Pokémon to use against your competitors. You will have a handful of choices to pick from. However, your options are limited. You want to make sure you pick a team that can give you plenty of victories, and it might be tricky to find the best compositions. This guide covers some of the best Pokémon teams to use in the Fighting Cup in Pokémon Go.

Best Fighting Cup Pokémon Teams

For the Fighting Cup, you can only use Fighting-type Pokémon, and none of these Pokémon can exceed 1,500 CP. In addition to these restrictions, none of your Fighting-type Pokémon can be a Psychic-type.

Galarian Farfetch’d, Hisuian Sneasel, and Chesnaught

For our first team, we have Galarian Farfetch’d as the lead Pokémon. It has high shield pressure that it can place on its opponent early in the fight. If you want to keep up that shield pressure, pair it with Hisuian Sneasel, who can do a similar tactic, making it an ideal Switch Pokémon. For your final option, Chesnaught is a strong pick, capable of spamming its abilities at the end of a battle.

Galarian Farfetch’d: Fury Cutter (fast move), Brave Bird, and Leaf Blade

Hisuian Sneasel: Poison Jab (fast move), Aerial Ace, and Close Combat

Chesnaught: Vine Whip (fast move), Superpower, and Energy Ball

Hitmonchan, Toxicroak, and Sirfetch’d

The next team will have Hitmonchan as the lead Pokémon. Hitmonchan is a suitable Pokémon for this competition, capable of having a high amount of fast move pressures, but it doesn’t have the best defenses. You want to swap it out to Toxicroak when you have the chance, who is a far more flexible option on your team. To round these two out, we recommend pairing them with Sirfetch’d.

Hitmonchan: Counter (fast move), Power-up Punch, and Fire Punch

Toxicroak: Counter (fast move), Mud bomb, and Sludge Bomb

Sirfetch’d: Counter (fast move), Brave Bird, and Leaf Blade

Machamp, Buzzwole, and Poliwrath

Because this is the Fighting Cup, it wouldn’t be a competition without Machamp, one of the game’s best-known Fighting-type Pokémon. Machamp is a solid choice here, and we cannot recommend it enough as your lead Pokémon. For those who had the chance to grab it, Buzzwole is also a suitable option as the Switch, and Poliwrath can round out the team as a great defense Pokémon.

Machamp: Counter (fast move), Cross Chop, and Close Combat

Buzzwole: Counter (fast move), Lunge, and Superpower

Poliwrath: Mud Shot (fast move), Ice Punch, and Scald

Hakamo-o, Sneasler, and Bewear

One of the toughest Pokémon to catch in Pokémon Go is Hakamo-o, and it’s a great option in this competition. Although we recommend it as a Lead Pokémon, you can use Hakamo-o in any role, and it will excel in the Fighting Cup. For this team, we’ve paired it with Sneasler in the Switch Role and Bewear as the Closer.

Hakamo-o: Dragon Tail (fast move), Dragon Claw, and Brick Break

Sneasler: Shadow Claw (fast move), Aerial Ace, and Close Combat

Bewear: Shadow Claw (fast move), Stomp, and Superpower

Heracross, Blaziken, and Primeape

Our final team will give you the chance to stretch out your legs in the Fighting Cup. Here, we have Heracross as the Lead Pokémon, Blaziken as the Switch, and Primeape as the Closer. Each of these Pokémon has Counter as their fast move, making them all excellent at providing a good amount of pressure against your competitor, and they each have a unique set of Charged Moves to finish any opposing team.