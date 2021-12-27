The best settings in Super People for improving FPS
Get the best possible performance.
Developed by WONDER PEOPLE, Super People is a fresh take on the saturated battle royale genre. The game constitutes the elements of standard battle royale but with a twist. As the title of the game suggests, players have superpowers that transcend the normal gameplay of a battle royale. It’s critical to have high frame rates if you plan to play Super People. Low FPS might cause lag, putting you at a disadvantage against other players. That said, you can increase the overall FPS by adjusting the in-game graphic settings.
Best settings for FPS boost
To get the best possible performance and FPS boost, players can try the below-mentioned settings:
- Resolution- 1920 x 1080
- Display Mode- Full Screen
- Maximum Frame Rate Limit- Set same as your monitor’s max refresh rate
- Limit Lobby Frame Rate- 60 FPS
- Vertical Sync- Disable
- Smooth Frame Rate- Disable
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency- Disable
- Brightness- User’s preference
- FPP Mode FOV- 110
- Rendering Size- 100
- Overall Graphics Quality- Medium
- Textures- Medium
- Shadows- Very Low
- View Distance- Very Low
- Foliage- Very Low
- Effects- Low
- Shader- Very Low
- Anti-aliasing- Very Low
- Post Processing- Very Low
- Depth of Field- Disable
- Sharpen- User’s preference
- AMD FidelityFX SR- Disable
- NVIDIA DLSS- Disable
Apart from the settings mentioned above, there are other measures that players can take to ensure a better FPS count. This includes turning off unwanted background applications, overlays, and cleaning cache memory.