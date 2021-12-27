The best settings in Super People for improving FPS

Developed by WONDER PEOPLE, Super People is a fresh take on the saturated battle royale genre. The game constitutes the elements of standard battle royale but with a twist. As the title of the game suggests, players have superpowers that transcend the normal gameplay of a battle royale. It’s critical to have high frame rates if you plan to play Super People. Low FPS might cause lag, putting you at a disadvantage against other players. That said, you can increase the overall FPS by adjusting the in-game graphic settings.

Best settings for FPS boost

To get the best possible performance and FPS boost, players can try the below-mentioned settings:

Resolution- 1920 x 1080

Display Mode- Full Screen

Maximum Frame Rate Limit- Set same as your monitor’s max refresh rate

Limit Lobby Frame Rate- 60 FPS

Vertical Sync- Disable

Smooth Frame Rate- Disable

Nvidia Reflex Low Latency- Disable

Brightness- User’s preference

FPP Mode FOV- 110

Rendering Size- 100

Overall Graphics Quality- Medium

Textures- Medium

Shadows- Very Low

View Distance- Very Low

Foliage- Very Low

Effects- Low

Shader- Very Low

Anti-aliasing- Very Low

Post Processing- Very Low

Depth of Field- Disable

Sharpen- User’s preference

AMD FidelityFX SR- Disable

NVIDIA DLSS- Disable

Apart from the settings mentioned above, there are other measures that players can take to ensure a better FPS count. This includes turning off unwanted background applications, overlays, and cleaning cache memory.