The best skins for Lifeline in Apex Legends

Ajay “Lifeline” Che is the sole healer of Apex Legends, and with that, a lot rides on her back. That said, they don’t call her the ‘Combat Medic’ for nothing, she has just as much fight in her as she has compassion. Her voice line “They don’t just call be Lifeline because I save a life…” says it all. But fighting the good fight aside, Lifeline is also quite the fashionista. Some of the best-looking skins in the game are Lifeline skins. So, without any further ado, here are the top 10 Lifeline skins.

Top 10 Lifeline Skins

This list is are in order from the 10th best, all the way up to the very best skin at the bottom. These skins are earned in a variety of ways, as Twitch Prime, limited-time events, past battle passes and in-store promotions, as well as year-round buyable skins. That said, this is not a ‘how-to guide’ on how to get them, and will not detail how to do such. Some will never even be available again. It is almost purely rating the aesthetics.

10. Jammer (Epic)

Images via Respawn

After wanted to see Lifeline as a Roller Derby girl? This skin brings that fantasy to life.

9. Blossom (Rare)

Images via Respawn

The only rare skin to make the list, and from the color scheme to the studded headband, it’s gorgeous.

8. Ghost Stalker (Legendary)

Images via Respawn

While not quite as sleek as the original, this recolor of Judge Jury Executioner is still one of the best skins out there.

7. Judge Jury Executioner (Legendary)

Images via Respawn

Speak of the devil, this skin does a lot for Lifeline. Black and gold suits her, and the balance of matte and gloss is great.

6. London Calling (Legendary)

Images via Respawn

This may just be a standard Legendary, but it’s an edgy, fun, perfect way to show off Lifeline’s wild side.

5. Pain Killer (Epic)

Images via Respawn

It’s rare for an epic skin to make the top five, but the gold/teal/white combo here does so much.

4. Worlds Apart (Legendary)

Images via Respawn

Worlds Apart may be a bit out there, but stands out with unique colors, vibrant makeup.

3. Guardian Angel (Legendary)

Images via Respawn

This DLC skin is worth every cent. A cute look from Lifeline that proves she can be your angel…

2. From the Ashes (Legendary)

Images via Respawn

…or your devil. This demonic skin from the Season 3 battle pass remains one of Lifeline’s best skins.

1. Pirate Queen (Legendary)

Images via Respawn

As Rampart might say ‘baddie here, mates.’ This skin is edgy, sexy, and gives low-key Final Fantasy vibes with all those straps and buckles. The black and green combo gives Lifeline a gothic vibe here that we see occasionally in other skins like London Calling and Blossom. Pirate Queen makes Lifeline look just as stunning as it does cutthroat. So, if you are looking to be the baddest bitch in the Apex Games, do so in style. Teach your enemies best no one mess with the Pirate Queen.