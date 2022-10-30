The best Special Ops kits in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

The Special Ops missions are the most entertaining part of the co-op side of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. There are three kits players can choose from before starting a Special Ops mission in MW2, and each one has great bonuses once they reach higher tiers. Depending on the mission you are doing, each kit can be more effective for your circumstances. In this article, we will list all the kits available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s Special Ops and decide which one is the best for each scenario.

All Special Ops kits in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

There are three available kits for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s Special Ops mode: Assault, Medic, and Recon.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Assault Kit Perks

Tier 1 You can use three plates in your Plate Carrier instead of two and you will get the Armor Box Upgrade that allows you to give your teammates plates every two minutes.

Tier 3 Players will get the Assault Suit ability which allows them full armor plates plus 60% health once per mission.

Tier 5 Use grenades and reload and switch weapons faster.

Tier 7 Can carry five plates instead of three.

Tier 10 Begin Special Ops with two Stims.



Medic Kit Perks

Tier 1 Revive teammates twice as fast and get the Revive Pistol Field Upgrade which allows you to instant range revive every 60 seconds.

Tier 3 Begin Special Ops with Self-Revive.

Tier 5 Get the Bomb Drone ability which allows you to seek out and explode enemies once per mission.

Tier 7 Tactical Sprint lasts twice as long and you move 30% faster when crouched.

Tier 10 Begin Special Ops with Claymores and AT mines.



Recon Kit Perks

Tier 1 Get the Snapshot Pulse Field Upgrade which allows you to highlight nearby enemies every 60 seconds.

Tier 3 Begin Special Ops with Sentry Gun and Cluster Mine.

Tier 5 Recharge Lethal and Tactical equipment every 60 seconds.

Tier 7 Can carry one extra Lethal and Tactical grenade.

Tier 10 Begin Special Ops with Heartbeat Sensor and Spotter Scope.



Best Special Ops kit in Modern Warfare 2

Depending on your playstyle, each one of the Special Ops kits in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 could be considered best. However, if you were to complete these missions solo, the best Special Ops kit would be the Recon kit.

The Recon Special Ops kit will provide you with all the necessary equipment to win in any situation. Being able to find all your enemies at any time, combined with the many grenades and Killstreaks you can use, makes this the best choice for a solo playthrough. However, if you were to play with teammates, having someone as a Medic will also be vital, making Assault the weakest out of all the kits.